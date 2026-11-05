BYU Releases Initial LJ Martin Injury Status Ahead of Utah Game

On Wednesday night, the BYU football program provided the first official injury update for LJ Martin ahead of a top 10 matchup with Utah. Martin is "doubtful" for the game against the Utes. The "doubtful" designation is reserved for the players that have a 25% chance to play.

BYU stars LJ Martin, Evan Johnson “doubtful” for the Utah game. pic.twitter.com/WFm4JS9u15 — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) November 5, 2026

However, just a few minutes before the injury report came out, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Martin is considered "questionable" for this weekend. The "questionable" designation is reserved for players with a 50% chance to play. Thamel reported that if Martin returns, "he's not expected to be 100% and could be limited."

Sources: BYU star tailback LJ Martin is considered questionable to return Saturday against No. 3 Utah. He’s cleared to practice and has been available this week. If he’s back, he’s not expected to be 100-percent and could be limited. pic.twitter.com/NXvdsTN4Qt — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2026

Thamel added more information, saying "[Martin is] trending to dress, be available, and have some impact on the game. A final decision will be made later this week." Martin was back practicing on Tuesday, according to Aaron Roderick. The last time he played was in early October against TCU.

If Martin can't go, BYU will turn to Preston Rex who was not available for the ASU game. Rex had a breakout game against Notre Dame before suffering an injury against UCF.

If Martin returns, it would be the first time BYU has had its full compliment of running backs since the season opener.

Other Injury Updates on BYU Starters

BYU also provided injury updates on key starters Roger Saleapaga and Evan Johnson. Saleapaga left the game against ASU with an injury, and Johnson suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle injury against UCF. Johnson did not play against Arizona State last weekend.

If Saleapaga isn't available, expect more sets with three wide receivers. That would leave Walker Lyons on the field for most of the game.

If Evan Johnson can't play, BYU will turn to Jayven Williams and Therrian Alexander III at cornerback. Williams and Alexander shut down two of the best wide receivers in the Big 12 last week. They are more than capable of holding it down on the outside. The bigger question will be who BYU plays at nickel. The Cougars started Cannon DeVries at that spot to start the season, but DeVries has primarily been used for punt return duties since he suffered an injury. The ASU game was the first time DeVries had seen defensive snaps since suffering the injury. He played 14 snaps.

Most of the time, BYU had three safeties on the field. BYU averaged 2.7 safeties on the field at a time against ASU. True freshman Kennan Pula has seen his role grow over the last few weeks. He played 24 snaps against the Sun Devils.

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