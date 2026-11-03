Man Utd’s Epic Champions League Comeback Marred by Fresh Carlos Baleba Injury

Just when things couldn’t possibly get any more dire at Manchester United, Carlos Baleba suffered what looked like a serious injury in the team’s Champions League clash with Roma on Tuesday.

United came into the match at Old Trafford desperate to break their nine-game winless run, but they were trailing 2–0 by the 18th minute. Disastrous positioning from Diogo Dalot and a penalty conceded by Ayden Heaven handed the visitors a commanding lead before Michael Carrick’s men could even get settled into the game.

The evening only spiraled further in the second half. Baleba, who already missed the start of the season due to an ankle injury, ended a surging run forward in visible pain, clutching his hamstring before he went to ground.

The summer signing was treated by medical staff on the pitch and appeared emotional before he was replaced in the 51st minute by Youri Tielemans.

The Red Devils didn’t let the blow stop them from mounting a thrilling comeback, though. Bruno Fernandes got his side back into the game with a well-executed penalty—after he was allowed to retake his saved effort due to encroachment—before a late brace from Matheus Cunha secured a 3–2 win for the hosts.

Michael Carrick is expected to provide an update on Baleba’s injury in the coming hours.

Man Utd Cannot Escape Injury Woes

Michael Carrick is on borrowed time at Manchester United. | Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

It’s tough luck for Baleba, who only has six appearances to his name in a red shirt since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion. But it’s even tougher luck for United.

During the team’s wretched spell, Carrick has been without a slew of players. Benjamin Šeško, Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Manuel Ugarte remain in the infirmary with long-term issues, while Kobbie Mainoo only just returned to the team following a stint on the sidelines.

Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martínez spent time in the infirmary as well. The injury crisis combined with the team’s underwhelming summer transfer window has left Carrick without depth for an important stretch of games—and the Red Devils failed to win a single one before their dance with Roma on Tuesday.

Should Baleba be in for an extended spell on the sidelines, that leaves Carrick with just Tielemans, Mainoo, Andrey Santos and Mason Mount in the engine room.

The silver lining is Baleba’s injury comes just ahead of the November international break, which will give the 22-year-old an extra two weeks to recover. But it remains to be seen whether Carrick will be the man in charge when he returns to action.