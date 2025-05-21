BYU Releases Statement on Civil Lawsuit Filed Against QB Jake Retzlaff
On Wednesday, a civil lawsuit was filed against BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff, who arrived at BYU in 2023, is accused of sexual assault in November of 2023. The news was first broken by the Salt Lake Tribune and the details of the lawsuit can be found here.
In response to the lawsuit, both BYU and Retzlaff's lawyer have released statements.
BYU Statement
"BYU became aware today that a civil lawsuit involving Jake Retzlaff had been filed this morning. The university takes any allegation very seriously, following all processes and guidelines mandated by Title IX. Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment."
Attorney Statement
Retzlaff is being represent by attorney Mark D. Baute.
"I am counsel for Jake Retzlaff," Baute said in a statement. "I have met him, and he is a nice young man. He is also factually innocent, and we look forward to proving that innocence. Jake’s focus this year will be on football. We don’t try cases in the media. We will respect the process and establish Jake’s innocence through the judicial system.""