BYU Running Back Hinckley Ropati Reportedly Enters the Transfer Portal
On Friday, BYU running back Hinckley Ropati entered the transfer portal according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Ropati, who was a senior last year at BYU, ran for a career high 360 yards and 2 touchdowns last season.
Ropati was not on BYU's roster for Spring camp. After all, it was assumed he had no eligibility remaining. There are three scenarios why Ropati would enter the transfer portal:
- He was granted an extra year of eligibility from the JUCO blanket waiver; Ropati started his career in the JUCO ranks
- He is hoping the JUCO blanket waiver applies to his situation but has not received word from the NCAA
- He is entering the portal in hopes that all college athletes are granted a fifth year of eligibility
There have been multiple seniors that entered the transfer portal hoping that the house settlement would grant college athletes a fifth year of eligibility.
Ropati arrived at BYU for the 2020 season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury during Fall camp and did not play that season.
In 2021, Ropati had 4 carries for 15 yards. In 2022, he had 189 yards on 36 carries and he had 6 receptions for 97 yards.
Prior to the 2023 season, Ropati suffered another season-ending knee injury during Fall camp and did not play. The 2024 season was presumed to be his final season of college football before the changes for JUCO athletes and the house settlement.