BYU's Bear and Tiger Bachmeier Bring Their Musical Talents to a Local Retirement Home
The Bachmeier brothers have quickly acclimated to BYU on the football field. The younger brother Bear became BYU's starting quarterback just a few months after arriving on campus from Stanford. Tiger has become BYU's starting punt returner after a 44-yard punt return against his former team, and he is also one of five wide receivers in the core rotation.
The Bachmeier's have also acclimated to life in Provo off the field. On Tuesday, a video of Bear and Tiger performing for a local nursing home surfaced on social media. Bear and Tiger, who both play the guitar, performed for the residents at a nearby retirement home.
The Bachmeier's performed Take Me Home, Country Roads and took pictures with the residents in attendance.
The BYU football program took Monday off since they have a bye week. They will be back on the practice field from Tuesday through Thursday before returning to full-time practice next week.
Tiger Bachmeier Emerges as BYU's Punt Returner
After he fumbled a punt by Parker Kingston against Stanford, BYU put Tiger Bachmeier back to return the next punt. Bachmeier had a 44-yard punt return despite BYU having only 10 players on the field to block for him.
BYU special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga said the starting punt return job is now "probably [Tiger's] job to lose."
"Ball security is the number one goal for our whole team," Kelly Poppinga said on Coordinator's Corner. "That's something Kalani emphasizes every single team meeting, every practice when you come to practice, he is yelling ball security...It's our livelihood. So for that to be on the ground for two weeks in a row with Parker, you know, I feel bad because he's a good player, but at the end of the day, there's accountability that has to be taken forward. Tiger was put into the game and Fesi's the one that coaches the returners, so he was the one that made that decision. We talked through it and felt like it was time for [Tiger] to get an opportunity and yeah, I'd say for right now it's probably his job to lose. He's done it at Stanford. He was really good...I think going forward right now as the punt returner, yeah, we'll probably go with Tiger."