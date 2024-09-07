BYU's Running Back Depth is Already Being Tested in a Major Way
Going into the 2024 season, the running back room was one of the thinner positions on the roster. After starter LJ Martin, the Cougars bet on returning running backs Hinckley Ropati and Miles Davis as the backups. Ropati and Davis had both shown flashes early in their BYU careers, but injuries had prevented them from staying on the field over the last few years.
Instead of adding a running back from the portal when Aidan Robbins declared early for the NFL Draft, BYU bet not only on the potential of the returning running backs, but the BYU staff bet on their ability to stay healthy as well.
After the first two games of the 2024 season, BYU's depth at running back is already being tested in a major way.
LJ Martin left the game against SMU with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Martin was labeled as questionable to return after the injury. He was later ruled out and was seen on crutches in the second half.
BYU turned to backup Hinckley Ropati who suffered an injury a few plays later. Ropati eventually returned to the game, but he was shaken up again in the second half and didn't return to the game.
Without Ropati and Martin, BYU turned to third-string running back Miles Davis. Davis' first carry of the game came on a critical 4th & 1 in SMU territory. Davis was stuffed behind the line of scrimmage and BYU turned the ball over on downs.
Then BYU turned to redshirt junior Enoch Nawahine. Nawahine came into the season as BYU's fourth-string running back. To his credit, Nawahine made one of the most important runs of the game on 4th & 2 in SMU territory. Nawahine picked up the first down and more, scoring from eight yards out and giving BYU the lead.
Davis eventually returned and made one of the plays of the game, going for 37 yards on 4th & 1 to setup the game-winning field goal.
BYU's fourth-string running back is true freshman Pokaiaua Haunga. Haunga hasn't played despite being listed ahead of Nawahine on the depth chart. If he is healthy, BYU might need to turn to him sooner rather than later.
Running back depth is one of the top two concerns for the BYU offense moving forward. Without LJ Martin, BYU's offense stalled against SMU. BYU needs to find answers at that position sooner rather than later as they approach conference play.