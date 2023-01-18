Skip to main content

BYU Signs Veteran Utah OL Transfer Paul Maile

Maile started at center for the Utes over the last two seasons

On Tuesday, the BYU football program added another veteran offensive lineman for its first season in the Big 12. The Cougars signed Utah transfer Paul Maile for his final season of eligibility. Maile comes to BYU after playing over 1,000 snaps for the Utes and starting the last two years at center. In total, he appeared in 29 games over the course of his Utah career.

Paul Maile

Maile, who prepped at East High School in Salt Lake City, was a three-star recruit in high school who held competing offers from BYU, Boise State, Wisconsin, Cal, Georgia Tech, Washington State, and Vanderbilt among others when he signed with Utah. Maile spent five years at Utah including a redshirt season and a free year of COVID eligibility in 2020.

The Cougars have looked to the transfer portal to replace the lost production along the offensive line. BYU is needing to replace three starting offensive lineman next season: Blake Freeland, Harris LaChance, and Clark Barrington. Maile will be one of the most experienced offensive lineman on the roster next season. Given his experience, Maile will be a favorite to be one of the five starting offensive lineman when BYU kicks of the 2023 season against Sam Houston. Maile played both center and guard at Utah and will have the ability to compete for time at both spots in Provo. 

Maile is the ninth transfer that BYU has secured in this recruiting cycle and the third offensive lineman. Maile joins fellow transfers Kedon Slovis, Aidan Robbins, Weylin Lapuaho, Jackson Cravens, Isaiah Bagnah, Ian Fitzgerald, Nuu Sellesin and Wyatt Dawe in Provo.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stay tuned for more transfer portal updates and BYU continues to bolster its roster for next season.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

byu-football-navy-classic-away
Football

The 10 Most Viewed BYU Football Games of the Independence Era

The independence era was about exposure, and millions of viewers tuned in to watch BYU

By Casey Lundquist
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU football field
Football

BYU Defensive Lineman Isaiah Perez Enters the Transfer Portal

Perez spent just one season in the program

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19779620_168390393_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream BYU Basketball vs Pepperdine

By Casey Lundquist
BYU vs Baylor Offensive line
Football

Report: BYU 'Most Equipped' to Handle Power Five Schedule of New Big 12 Members

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg surveyed Big 12 coaches about the new conference in 2023

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19497522_168390393_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs No. 8 Gonzaga

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_13358747_168390393_lowres
Football

An Early Look at BYU's Quarterback Situation in 2023 and Beyond

The BYU quarterback room will feature many new faces this Fall

By Casey Lundquist
BYU quarterbacks, Aaron Roderick
Football

BYU Signs Productive JUCO Quarterback Jake Retzlaff

Retzlaff threw for just under 4,600 yards at Riverside City College last season

By Casey Lundquist
basketball 2021 uniforms
Basketball

KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs No. 8 Gonzaga

The Cougars host the Zags on Thursday night in the Marriott Center

By Casey Lundquist