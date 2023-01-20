Skip to main content

BYU Signs Weber State Transfer and FCS All-American Eddie Heckard

Heckard is an FCS All-American that turned down the NFL to come to BYU

On Thursday, the BYU football program announced the signing of Weber State defensive back transfer Eddie Heckard. Heckard, who has just one year of eligibility remaining, was one of the best players at the FCS level last season. He was named to the AP All-American FCS team and he was named to the All Big Sky first team, making him a three-time All Big Sky selection. He is one of only nine Weber State players that has been named to the all Big Sky team three times.

Eddie Heckard

Heckard played in 49 games over the course of his Weber State career. According to the Weber State website “[Heckard] finished his career with 30 pass breakups, the second-most in Weber State history. He also had seven interceptions, six forced fumbles, and finished with 218 tackles and 13 tackles for loss and four sacks.”

 You can check out a few of his highlights below.

Heckard initially announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft after the 2022 season. About a week later, Heckard entered the transfer portal to test both the NFL draft and transfer portal opportunities. Heckard opted to remain a college football player and follow his coach from Ogden to Provo and join the BYU football program. 

Heckard will immediately move into a starting role on a BYU defense that loses its top three cornerbacks from last season. By the end of next season, Heckard could prove to be one of the most important additions to the 2023 roster. His talent and experience will be invaluable for BYU as it plays in the Big 12 conference for the first time.

