BYU Star Running Back LJ Martin 'Ready to Play' This Week
BYU star running back LJ Martin is "ready to play" against TCU this weekend, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Rdoerick announced on Tuesday. Martin, who had returned to the lineup against Texas Tech after suffering an injury against Iowa State, got only a few touches in the second half against the Red Raiders.
Roderick said that the circumstances of the game dictated Martin's touches.
"He felt good in the game," Roderick said. "I thought he played well. You know, we weren't able to give him a lot of carries cause in the second half, once we got down three scores, we had to just go two-minute and try to stay in it. He felt good and he's ready to play again this week.
Prior to his injury against Iowa State, Martin was the Big 12's leading rusher and he ranked sixth nationally in rushing yards. Without him on the field, and even without him at 100%, the BYU offense is not the same. If BYU is going to win out and make it to the Big 12 title game, Martin's health and production is paramount.
Against a TCU defense that can be stingy against the run. The Horned Frogs allow 124 rushing yards per game which ranks 35th nationally. BYU will really need Martin in a must-win game next week at Cincinnati. Stopping the run has been an issue for the Bearcats - they rank 85th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game.
The depth behind LJ Martin has been an issue for BYU this season. Backup Sione Moa suffered an injury in the East Carolina game and has not played since. While Moa has not been ruled out for the season, there is also no expectations for him to play this weekend.
BYU's third string running back was going to be Pokaiaua Haunga. During the first week of Fall Camp, Haunga left the team for "personal reasons" and has not returned.
That opened the door for converted safety Preston Rex to win the backup running back job. Rex, who was a wide receiver in high school, offers a lot as a receiver out of the backfield. However, he hasn't settled in as a true running back that can find tough yards between the tackles.