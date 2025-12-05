BYU Star WR Chase Roberts Upgraded for Big 12 Championship Game

On Thursday night, BYU released the second injury report for the Big 12 championship game. BYU star wide receiver Chase Roberts, who missed the game last week against UCF, was upgraded to available for the championship game. Roberts was listed as "probable" in the first injury update.

Fortunately for BYU, they will get some much-needed depth back at the running back position. Sione Moa is now available for this game as well. He has not played since the East Carolina game in September.

BYU will also get starting offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho back for this game. Lapuaho is not listed on the injury report in any category.

BYU standout true freshman defensive end Nusi Taumoepeau was listed as probable and is now available for this game. Taumoepeau has turned into the pass-rushing specialist for BYU.

There are a few very notable names on the injury report for Texas Tech. However, the real notable names on the report for Texas Tech are probable. Starting quarterback Behren Morton and starting offensive lineman Howard Sampson are probable. Star defenders David Bailey, John Curry, and Cole Wisniewski are probable as well.

Nobody for Cincinnati has been ruled out for this game.

There were several other injury updates for BYU on the initial injury report for BYU-Texas Tech. Below is the full update.

BYU Availability Report

Questionable

Keayen Nead - TE

Players that are "questionable" are given a 50% chance to play.

Texas Tech Availability Report

Out

Skyler Gill-Howard - DL Maurion Horn - CB TJ West - WR Roy Alexander - WR Trent Low - LB (First Half)

Questionable

Macho Stevenson - CB

Probable

Behren Morton - QB Cole Wisniewski - S John Curry - LB Mitch Griffis - QB David Bailey - OLB Howard Sampson - OL

New Big 12 Injury Reporting Policy

As mandated by the Big 12, BYU and its conference opponent will release daily injury reports leading up to the day of the game. Players must be designated as probably, questionable, doubtful, or out. If a player is not on the availability report, it is assumed that they will be available.

On the day of the game, players can be given three designations: out, game-time decision, or available.

The new policy provides more transparency to player availability than ever before. For years, college football coaches have kept player availability private before games - typically to gain competitive advantages. While there's still enough wiggle room within the rules for gamesmanship (Utah had to issue a statement after failing to comply with the policy for their first conference game), the new policy will provide more clarity than there has been in the past. The schools are asked to comply in "good faith" with the new policy.

