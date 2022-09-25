BYU Stays at 19 in New AP Poll

After a win over Wyoming, BYU stayed at no. 19 in the latest AP poll. The Cougars surpassed Arkansas in the rankings after the Razorbacks lost to Texas A&M, and they were leapfrogged by Texas A&M.

Three of BYU's 2022 opponents are ranked in the top 20. Arkansas, who travels to Provo in three weeks, is ranked no. 20. Baylor moved up one spot to no. 16 following a win at Iowa State. Oregon moved up two spots to no. 13 after a win at Washington State.

AP Top 25 - Week Three

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pitt Kansas State

The Risers

Texas A&M jumped up six spots after its win over no. 10 Arkansas. That was the largest improvement in the rankings this week.

Minnesota, Florida State, and Kansas State went from unranked to no. 21, no. 23, and no. 25 respectively.

Washington and Tennessee moved up three spots each after improving to 4-0.

Kansas sits just outside the top 25 at no. 26 after a 4-0 start.

The Fallers

Oklahoma lost at home to Kansas State on Saturday. The Sooners dropped from no. 6 in the AP poll to no. 18 following the loss. That was the largest fall in the rankings this week.

Arkansas dropped 10 spots from no. 10 to no. 20 after losing to Texas A&M.

Miami fell out of the rankings and failed to receive a single vote after losing at home to MTSU.

