BYU to Face New Quarterbacks Across Nearly Entire 2026 Conference Schedule

On Saturday morning, news leaked that Iowa State veteran quarterback Rocco Becht will enter the transfer portal. Becht will have no shortage of options, but Penn State seems like the obvious choice. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell recently accepted the head coaching job at Penn State.

Iowa State is not the only team on BYU's 2026 schedule that is facing quarterback uncertainty. In fact, at least seven of BYU's nine conference opponents will be breaking in new quarterbacks in 2026. The only Big 12 schools on BYU's 2026 schedule that could bring back their quarterbacks are Utah (Devon Dampier) and Arizona (Noah Fifita). Even those two haven't officially announced their plans to return in 2026.

Regardless, BYU could have an important advantage over most of its conference opponents in 2026: quarterback continuity. Retaining Bear Bachmeier will be one of the most important tasks of the offseason.

ASU - Sam Leavitt to the Portal

ASU star quarterback Sam Leavitt will enter the portal when it opens. It's not all bad news for the Sun Devils: head coach Kenny Dillingham turned down Michigan to stay at ASU, the program announced on Saturday. Leavitt was the starter for the last two years in Tempe and his backup is out of eligibility.

ASU will travel to Provo to take on BYU this year.

Baylor - Sawyer Robertson Out of Eligibility

Baylor star quarterback Sawyer Robertson is out of eligibility. The Bears will be looking for a new quarterback in 2026.

BYU will host Baylor in 2026.

Iowa State - Rocco Becht to the Portal

The Cyclones will lose one of their best quarterbacks in program history in Rocco Becht. BYU will host Iowa State in 2026.

Cincinnati - Brendan Sorsby to the Portal

Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby will enter the transfer portal. According to reports, however, Sorsby could stay in the league and transfer to Texas Tech.

Kansas - Jalon Daniels Out of Eligibility

Veteran Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has exhausted his college eligibility. That's good news for BYU - Daniels has given BYU problems in his career.

TCU - Josh Hoover to the Portal

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover will play his last year of eligibility at another school. Hoover will be one of the most productive quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

UCF - Tayven Jackson to the Portal

UCF quarterback Tayven Jackson will enter the transfer portal as well. Jackson started for the Knights against BYU in November.

