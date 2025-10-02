Cougs Daily

BYU to Wear Rarely Used Uniform Combination Against West Virginia

Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Oklahoma State
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Oklahoma State / BYU Photo
The BYU football program is 4-0 and heading back home for the first time in four weeks. The Cougars are looking to remain perfect and improve to 2-0 in conference play against the West Virginia Mountaineers. This will be the first time BYU has hosted WVU in Provo and just the third time these two team's have played eac other.

BYU will wear the royal uniforms with royal pants and white helmets against WVU. In an era where BYU has worn a lot of uniforms, this is a combination that hasn't been worn since 2022, and it's just the second time it has been worn since 2020. The last time BYU wore this combo was against Utah Tech in November of 2022.

BYU Football
Nov 19, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs through a tackle attempt by Utah Tech Trailblazers defensive back Tyrell Grayson (1) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

BYU released the full uniform schedule for the 2025 season over the Summer. Below is the full uniform schedule.

Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025

BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.

BYU tight end Noah Moeaki scores a touchdown against Portland State
BYU tight end Noah Moeaki scores a touchdown against Portland State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.

BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against Stanford
BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against Stanford / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic road uniforms in a win over ECU. These are some of the best uniforms in the sport and should certainly be worn more than once per season.

BYU RB LJ Martin against East Carolina
BYU RB LJ Martin against East Carolina / BYU Photo

BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal trim against Colorado. It was the same combo BYU wore in the Alamo Bowl against the Buffaloes.

BYU WR Chase Roberts against Colorado
BYU WR Chase Roberts against Colorado / BYU Photo

Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season

Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase scores a touchdown against UCF
BYU tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase scores a touchdown against UCF / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the royal away uniforms with royal helmets. This combination was last worn against UCF.

Utah - All Royal

BYU kicker Will Ferrin hits the game-winning field goal to knock off rival Utah
BYU kicker Will Ferrin hits the game-winning field goal to knock off rival Utah / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the same combination against Utah that they wore last season.

Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter against Arizona State
BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter against Arizona State / BYU Photo

BYU will go back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.

Texas Tech - All Royal

BYU RB LJ Martin vs Southern Illinois
BYU RB LJ Martin vs Southern Illinois / BYU Photo

BYU will wear all royal with white accents against Texas Tech. This is a home combination for BYU - Texas Tech announced their plans to wear white for this game.

TCU - Classic Royal Home

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker against Arizona
BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker against Arizona / BYU Photo

BYU will rep the classics in November against former Mountain West foe TCU.

Cincinnati - White Away with Royal Helmets

Chase Roberts vs Wyoming
BYU Photo

UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff against Kansas
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff against Kansas / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.

