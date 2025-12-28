The 10 Highest-Graded Players From BYU's Comeback Win Over Georgia Tech

On Saturday, BYU wrapped up its 2025 campaign with a win over Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Cougars finished the season 12-2 and they will finish in the top 15 of the AP Poll. Here were the 10 highest-graded players from BYU's win (minimum 10 snaps played) according to Pro Football Focus.

1. Carsen Ryan - 85.1

Carsen Ryan wrapped up his college football career with a career high 120 receiving yards. Georgia Tech had no answer for Carsen Ryan, even after the catch. Ryan's physicality with the ball in his hands stood out. He gained 76 yards after the catch.

Carsen Ryan leaves big shoes to fill in BYU's offense. He has been the best tight end BYU has had in many years.

2. Evan Johnson - 79.9

BYU cornerback Evan Johnson made the game-sealing interception. Johnson did allow the long reception that put Georgia Tech in scoring position on the final drive. However, that was the only catch he allowed all game. He was targeted six times and allowed just one reception.

3. Faletau Satuala - 72.7

BYU sophomore safety Faletau Satuala has been one of BYU's best players all season long, and that remained true against Georgia Tech. Satuala had four quarterback hurries and a pair of defensive stops. He was targeted just twice in coverage and he allowed only four receiving yards.

4. Keanu Tanuvasa - 71.7

BYU defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa played a good game against Georgia Tech. His defensive grade doesn't reflect his blocked field goal which changed the complexion of the game. Tanuvasa had the second best run defense grade and he had a defensive stop.

5. Bear Bachmeier - 69.5

Besides one interception that was a poor decision, Bear Bachmeier was fantastic against Georgia Tech. With no LJ Martin to rely on, Bachmeier put the BYU offense on his back. He was named the MVP after throwing for 325 yards.

6. Jojo Phillips - 69.4

BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips played his best game of the season. Phillips had struggled with drops this season, but he didn't have any drops against the Yellow Jackets. Phillips had four receptions on four targets and he finished with 53 receiving yards.

7. John Taumoepeau - 69.4

John Taumoepeau had three defensive stops which was second most behind Isaiah Glasker. He also had a quarterback pressure.

8. Chase Roberts - 69.3

Chase Roberts did Chase Roberts things against Georgia Tech. The senior star had 7 receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.

9. Bruce Mitchell - 68.1

Bruce Mitchell was the highest-graded offensive lineman for BYU. He didn't allow a quarterback pressure all game.

10. Parker Kingston - 66.1

Another BYU wide receiver? Yes, another BYU wide receiver. Parker Kingston had 5 receptions for 76 receiving yards. He finished the 2025 season as BYU's leading receiver. He had 848 receiving yards this season.

More BYU Football Coverage