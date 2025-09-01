BYU to Wear Royal Uniforms Against Stanford in a Whiteout Under the Lights
The BYU football program kicked off the 2025 season with a dominant win over Portland State on Saturday night. The Cougars return to Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday with a game under the lights against Stanford. BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with white facemasks while the crowd will be asked to wear white.
This combination was last worn in BYU's wild win over Oklahoma State last season.
In the last whiteout game under the lights, magic happened, as Austin Collie would say. BYU dominated Kansas State 38-9. The Cougars went on a scoring rampage to end the first half that continued to start the second half. It was one of the wildest BYU games in recent memory.
BYU released the full uniform schedule for the 2025 season over the Summer. Below is the full uniform schedule.
Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025
BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.
Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season
East Carolina - Royal Away
BYU will wear the classic royal away uniforms for the first road game against ECU.
Colorado - All White with Royal Accents
BYU will wear the same combination against Colorado that they wore in the 2024 Alamo Bowl.
West Virginia - Royal Home with Royal Pants
BYU will don the royal home uniforms with royal pants against West Virginia.
Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU will wear the royal away uniforms with royal helmets. This combination was last worn against UCF.
Utah - All Royal
BYU will wear the same combination against Utah that they wore last season.
Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU will go back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.
Texas Tech - All Royal
BYU will wear all royal with white accents against Texas Tech. This is a home combination for BYU, so Tech could be planning a whiteout for this game.
TCU - Classic Royal Home
Cincinnati - White Royal Away
UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets
BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.