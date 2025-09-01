BYU to Wear Royal Uniforms Against Stanford in a Whiteout Under the Lights

Cougs Daily

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter celebrates game-winning touchdown against Oklahoma State
BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter celebrates game-winning touchdown against Oklahoma State / BYU Photo
The BYU football program kicked off the 2025 season with a dominant win over Portland State on Saturday night. The Cougars return to Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday with a game under the lights against Stanford. BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with white facemasks while the crowd will be asked to wear white.

This combination was last worn in BYU's wild win over Oklahoma State last season.

In the last whiteout game under the lights, magic happened, as Austin Collie would say. BYU dominated Kansas State 38-9. The Cougars went on a scoring rampage to end the first half that continued to start the second half. It was one of the wildest BYU games in recent memory.

BYU released the full uniform schedule for the 2025 season over the Summer. Below is the full uniform schedule.

Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025

BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.

BYU WR Chase Roberts scores a touchdown against Portland State
BYU WR Chase Roberts scores a touchdown against Portland State / BYU Photo

Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season

East Carolina - Royal Away

BYU Football
Oct 14, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordyn Bailey (27) catches a pass for a first down as Brigham Young Cougars safety Raider Damuni (33) defends during the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

BYU will wear the classic royal away uniforms for the first road game against ECU.

Colorado - All White with Royal Accents

BYU cornerback Nate Johnson in Alamo Bowl win over Colorado
BYU cornerback Nate Johnson in Alamo Bowl win over Colorado / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the same combination against Colorado that they wore in the 2024 Alamo Bowl.

West Virginia - Royal Home with Royal Pants

BYU Football
Nov 19, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) Is pushed out of the pocket by Utah Tech Trailblazers defensive lineman Mackavelli Malotumau (51) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

BYU will don the royal home uniforms with royal pants against West Virginia.

Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase scores a touchdown against UCF
BYU tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase scores a touchdown against UCF / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the royal away uniforms with royal helmets. This combination was last worn against UCF.

Utah - All Royal

BYU running back LJ Martin against Utah
BYU running back LJ Martin against Utah / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the same combination against Utah that they wore last season.

Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against Arizona State
BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against Arizona State / BYU Photo

BYU will go back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.

Texas Tech - All Royal

BYU RB LJ Martin vs Southern Illinois
BYU RB LJ Martin vs Southern Illinois / BYU Photo

BYU will wear all royal with white accents against Texas Tech. This is a home combination for BYU, so Tech could be planning a whiteout for this game.

TCU - Classic Royal Home

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker against Arizona
BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker against Arizona / BYU Photo

Cincinnati - White Royal Away

Chase Roberts vs Wyoming
BYU Photo

UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.

