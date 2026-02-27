BYU Football Roster Ahead of Spring Camp
The Cougars kick off the 2026 season on Friday
The BYU football program will kickoff the 2026 season on Friday with the first day of Spring Camp. Below is a look at BYU's Spring roster as camp begins.
Quarterbacks
- 10 - Treyson Bourguet
- 17 - Enoch Watson
- 47 - Bear Bachmeier
Running Backs
- 4 - LJ Martin
- 12 - Preston Rex
- 25 - Devaughn Eka
- 28 - Jovesa Damuni
- 30 - Sione Moa
- 34 - Charlie Miska
- 38 - Logan Payne
- 41 - Lucky Finau
- 42 - Micah Beckstead
Wide Recievers
- 0 - Tei Nacua
- 3 - Kyler Kasper
- 5 - Cody Hagen
- 7 - Reggie Frischknecht
- 13 - Jojo Phillips
- 19 - Tiger Bachmeier
- 21 - Jaron Pula
- 22 - Trey Roberts
- 23 - Terrance Saryon
- 29 - Rowan Reay
- 33 - Jared Esplin
- 84 - Kila Keone
- 88 - Legend Glasker
- 89 - Jett Nelson
Tight Ends
- 2 - Roger Saleapaga II
- 7 - Walker Lyons
- 24 - Ethan Wood
- 44 - Josh Davis
- 45 - Keayen Nead
- 80 - Jacob Nye
- 82 - Noah Moeaki
- 83 - Will Zundel
- 86 - Cole Clement
- 87 - Matthew Fredrick
- 95 - Trevin Ostler
Offensive Line
- 51 - Sonny Makasini
- 52 - Bott Mulitalo
- 53 - Strantz Mangisi
- 53 - Paki Finau
- 56 - Zak Yamauchi
- 57 - Talitu'i Pututau
- 59 - Siosiua Latu-Finau
- 62 - Jr Sia
- 63 - Bruce Mitchell
- 64 - Kyle Sfarcioc
- 65 - Brigham Alexander
- 67 - Trevor Pay
- 68 - Andrew Williams
- 72 - Joe Brown
- 73 - Caden McKee
- 75 - Andrew Gentry
- 76 - Jeff Lewis
- 78 - Ethan Thomason
- 79 - Kaden Chidester
Defensive Line
- 5 - Nusi Taumoepeau
- 10 - Orion Maile-Kaufusi
- 13 - Tausili Akana
- 30 - Braxton Lindsey
- 41 - Nehemiah Kolone
- 42 - Adney Reid
- 45 - Viliami Po'uha
- 46 - Kendal Wall
- 48 - Bodie Schoonover
- 50 - Maverick McManus
- 52 - Vincent Tautua
- 57 - Keanu Tanuvasa
- 58 - David Tangilanu
- 59 - Siosefa Brown
- 90 - Hunter Clegg
- 93 - Kelepi Latu-Finau
- 94 - Anisi Purcell
- 96 - Justin Kirkland
- 97 - Kinilau Fonohema
- 99 - Ulavai Fetuli
Linebackers
- 4 - Cade Uluave
- 16 - Isaiah Glasker
- 18 - Ace Kaufusi
- 21 - Miles Hall
- 23 - Pierson Watson
- 31 - Jake Clifton
- 34 - Maika Kaufusi
- 34 - Daniel Taumoepeau
- 43 - Owen Borg
- 44 - Ephraim Asiata
- 47 - Berkley Alfrey
- 51 - Gage Tanner
- 54 - Siale Esera
- 55 - Blake Lowe
Cornerbacks
- 0 - Evan Johnson
- 1 - Therrian Alexander III
- 2 - Jonathan Kabeya
- 15 - Jayven Williams
- 20 - Cannon DeVries
- 26 - Jordyn Criss
- 29 - Justice Brathwaite
- 31 - Kevin Doe
- 39 - Seth Shigg
Safeties
- 3 - Raider Damuni
- 11 - Faletau Satuala
- 22 - Tommy Prassas
- 24 - Payton VanSteenkiste
- 25 - Kennan Pula
- 27 - Matthias Leach
- 35 - Jarinn Kalama
- 35 - Matthew Mason
- 37 - Joseph Douglas
- 39 - Crew Clark
Specialists
- 19 - Fuller Shurtz
- 38 - Ian Sanches
- 43 - Ty Smith
- 97 - Matthias Dunn
