Cougs Daily

BYU Football Roster Ahead of Spring Camp

The Cougars kick off the 2026 season on Friday
Casey Lundquist|
BYU football team warms up for Fall Camp
BYU football team warms up for Fall Camp | BYU Photo

In this story:

BYU Cougars

The BYU football program will kickoff the 2026 season on Friday with the first day of Spring Camp. Below is a look at BYU's Spring roster as camp begins.

Quarterbacks

  • 10 - Treyson Bourguet
  • 17 - Enoch Watson
  • 47 - Bear Bachmeier

Running Backs

  • 4 - LJ Martin
  • 12 - Preston Rex
  • 25 - Devaughn Eka
  • 28 - Jovesa Damuni
  • 30 - Sione Moa
  • 34 - Charlie Miska
  • 38 - Logan Payne
  • 41 - Lucky Finau
  • 42 - Micah Beckstead

Wide Recievers

  • 0 - Tei Nacua
  • 3 - Kyler Kasper
  • 5 - Cody Hagen
  • 7 - Reggie Frischknecht
  • 13 - Jojo Phillips
  • 19 - Tiger Bachmeier
  • 21 - Jaron Pula
  • 22 - Trey Roberts
  • 23 - Terrance Saryon
  • 29 - Rowan Reay
  • 33 - Jared Esplin
  • 84 - Kila Keone
  • 88 - Legend Glasker
  • 89 - Jett Nelson

Tight Ends

  • 2 - Roger Saleapaga II
  • 7 - Walker Lyons
  • 24 - Ethan Wood
  • 44 - Josh Davis
  • 45 - Keayen Nead
  • 80 - Jacob Nye
  • 82 - Noah Moeaki
  • 83 - Will Zundel
  • 86 - Cole Clement
  • 87 - Matthew Fredrick
  • 95 - Trevin Ostler

Offensive Line

  • 51 - Sonny Makasini
  • 52 - Bott Mulitalo
  • 53 - Strantz Mangisi
  • 53 - Paki Finau
  • 56 - Zak Yamauchi
  • 57 - Talitu'i Pututau
  • 59 - Siosiua Latu-Finau
  • 62 - Jr Sia
  • 63 - Bruce Mitchell
  • 64 - Kyle Sfarcioc
  • 65 - Brigham Alexander
  • 67 - Trevor Pay
  • 68 - Andrew Williams
  • 72 - Joe Brown
  • 73 - Caden McKee
  • 75 - Andrew Gentry
  • 76 - Jeff Lewis
  • 78 - Ethan Thomason
  • 79 - Kaden Chidester

Defensive Line

  • 5 - Nusi Taumoepeau
  • 10 - Orion Maile-Kaufusi
  • 13 - Tausili Akana
  • 30 - Braxton Lindsey
  • 41 - Nehemiah Kolone
  • 42 - Adney Reid
  • 45 - Viliami Po'uha
  • 46 - Kendal Wall
  • 48 - Bodie Schoonover
  • 50 - Maverick McManus
  • 52 - Vincent Tautua
  • 57 - Keanu Tanuvasa
  • 58 - David Tangilanu
  • 59 - Siosefa Brown
  • 90 - Hunter Clegg
  • 93 - Kelepi Latu-Finau
  • 94 - Anisi Purcell
  • 96 - Justin Kirkland
  • 97 - Kinilau Fonohema
  • 99 - Ulavai Fetuli

Linebackers

  • 4 - Cade Uluave
  • 16 - Isaiah Glasker
  • 18 - Ace Kaufusi
  • 21 - Miles Hall
  • 23 - Pierson Watson
  • 31 - Jake Clifton
  • 34 - Maika Kaufusi
  • 34 - Daniel Taumoepeau
  • 43 - Owen Borg
  • 44 - Ephraim Asiata
  • 47 - Berkley Alfrey
  • 51 - Gage Tanner
  • 54 - Siale Esera
  • 55 - Blake Lowe

Cornerbacks

  • 0 - Evan Johnson
  • 1 - Therrian Alexander III
  • 2 - Jonathan Kabeya
  • 15 - Jayven Williams
  • 20 - Cannon DeVries
  • 26 - Jordyn Criss
  • 29 - Justice Brathwaite
  • 31 - Kevin Doe
  • 39 - Seth Shigg

Safeties

  • 3 - Raider Damuni
  • 11 - Faletau Satuala
  • 22 - Tommy Prassas
  • 24 - Payton VanSteenkiste
  • 25 - Kennan Pula
  • 27 - Matthias Leach
  • 35 - Jarinn Kalama
  • 35 - Matthew Mason
  • 37 - Joseph Douglas
  • 39 - Crew Clark

Specialists

  • 19 - Fuller Shurtz
  • 38 - Ian Sanches
  • 43 - Ty Smith
  • 97 - Matthias Dunn

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Share on XFollow casey_lundquist
Home/Football