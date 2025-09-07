Barcelona Legend ‘Agrees’ Return to Hansi Flick’s Coaching Staff
Barcelona are preparing to welcome former midfielder Thiago Alcántara back to a role in Hansi Flick’s coaching staff, a report has revealed.
Thiago, who spent eight years on the books at Barcelona between 2005 and 2013, took up a temporary role in Flick’s staff last summer after his surprise retirement, but departed the club in August for tax reasons.
The 34-year-old had to return to England to finish off the tax year following his spell with Liverpool, but with all the legal complexities address, Cadena SER were first to reveal that Thiago is now linking back up with Barcelona again.
MARCA state Thiago’s position will see him serve as a liaison between Flick and the squad, thanks to his unique status as one of very few people to understand both the manager’s methods and what it means to play for Barcelona.
Thiago and Flick first crossed paths at Bayern Munich, where the former midfielder is understood to have impressed Flick with his understanding of the game.
Their partnership lasted just 12 months before Thiago took his talents to Liverpool, but Thiago and Flick retained a strong bond and happily reunited last summer in Catalonia after Flick requested his return to help ease his transition to life at one of the most high-profile clubs in the world.
Despite Thiago’s return to England last year, the plan was always for the 34-year-old to link back up with Barcelona whenever he was legally cleared to do so. A formal announcement of his return is expected soon.