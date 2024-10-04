BYU Tops Latest Big 12 Power Rankings Ahead of Week Six
Last week, BYU went on the road and took down the Baylor to improve to 2-0 in conference play. With the win, BYU became the only 5-0 team in the Big 12. This weekend, conference play continues for 11 teams while five teams get a bye week. Today, we're updating our Big 12 power rankings ahead of week four.
1. BYU
Record: 5-0
Next Opponent: Arizona
For the first time since we started doing weekly Big 12 power rankings, BYU gets the top spot. The Cougars are deserving after a 5-0 start that includes two wins over eventual P4 bowl-eligible teams and three road wins. BYU's strength of record, a metric created by ESPN by compares college football resumes, ranks second nationally. The Cougars are deserving of the top spot as the only Big 12 team with a 5-0 record.
Historically speaking, last week's game at Baylor is a game that BYU does not normaly win. A morning kickoff. In Texas against a fired up Baylor team. BYU came out firing and used that lead to hang on for the win. Despite coming to a grinding half in the second half, BYU's offense put up more points on Baylor than any other team in regulation this season.
Nobody is more deserving of the top spot than BYU right now. However, the next four weeks will test whether BYU can stay at the top or not. The Cougars have challenging games upcoming against Arizona, Oklahoma State, UCF, and Utah.
2. Iowa State
Record: 4-0
Next Opponent: Baylor
Iowa State is unbeaten thanks to a game-winning field goal over arch-rival Iowa. The Cyclones have some questions that need to be answered on offense, but their defense is as good as any in the conference. They face an interesting test this week against the same Baylor team that BYU beat on the road last week. The Cyclones deserve one of the top two spots in the power rankings until they lose.
3. Kansas State
Record: 4-1
Next Opponent: Colorado
Kansas State rebounded last week and dominated Oklahoma State at home. The Wildcats have a fairly favorable schedule the rest of the way. They are still firmly in the conference title race. If Avery Johnson can continue to improve as a thrower, Kansas State will be very tough to beat.
4. Arizona
Record: 3-1
Next Opponent: Texas Tech
Arizona shook up the conference with a road win at no. 10 Utah last week. The Wildcats looked good coming out of the bye week, especially on defense. The Utah game was by far the best performance for Arizona this season. The Wildcats will need to put a few consistent performances together before they can be taken seriously as a conference contender.
5. Utah
Record: 4-1
Next Opponent: Arizona State
Utah is simply not the same team without Cam Rising at quarterback. Without Rising, the Utes are capable of losing to everybody. Their defense also showed signs of weakness against Arizona. If Cam Rising comes back healthy, the Utes can emerge as conference title contenders again. Until then, they don't have the offensive firepower to be in the upper echelon of the conference.
6. Colorado
Record: 4-1
Next Opponent: Kansas State
Colorado went on the road and thumped a talented UCF team. The Buffaloes have major question marks along the offensive line. They have already allowed 18 sacks this season which ranks 128th nationally and dead last in the Big 12. Until they can protect Shedeur Sanders, they won't be able to win consistently. When Sanders has enough time to throw, he is lethal.
7. Texas Tech
Record: 4-1
Next Opponent: Arizona
Texas Tech overcame a bad start to the 2024 season by starting 2-0 in conference play. They have major question marks on defense - the Red Raiders rank 122nd nationally in scoring defense and are allowing 34.4 points per game. Still, their ability to win close games has kept them on the path to bowl eligibility.
8. UCF
Record: 3-1
Next Opponent: Florida
UCF has trailed by three touchdowns in both Big 12 games this season. They are 3-1, however, since they overcame one of those deficits against TCU. The Knights need more production out of KJ Jefferson if they hope to bounce back and re-emerge in the top third of the power rankings.
9. Arizona State
Record: 3-1
Next Opponent: Kansas
Arizona State was one of the better stories in the Big 12 after the non-conference slate. The Sun Devils stumbled against Texas Tech in their Big 12 opener. Still, Arizona State is capable of winning some games in the Big 12 this season.
10. Oklahoma State
Record: 3-2
Next Opponent: West Virginia
Oklahoma State is off to a dreadful start in conference play. The Cowboys made some head-scratching decisions in a loss to Utah before getting blown out by Kansas State last week. The Cowboys face a must-win game against West Virginia this weekend.
11. West Virginia
Record: 2-2
Next Opponent: Oklahoma State
West Virginia lost to both Pitt and Penn State in the non conference. The Mountaineers responded by narrowly defeating Kansas in the conference opener. West Virginia needs more production from Garrett Greene at quarterback. If they get that, they could position themselves in the conference title race since they don't have a loss in conference play.
12. TCU
Record: 3-2
Next Opponent: Houston
TCU got blown out and allowed 66 points to SMU. The Horned Frogs got back in the win column with a win over Kansas. They have another opportunity for a win against Houston.
13. Cincinnati
Record: 3-2
Next Opponent: UCF
Cincinnati is a good team on offense that has struggled to win close games. The Bearcats lost to Pitt by one and to Texas Tech by three. The Bearcats are an improved defense away from being a very dangerous team.
14. Baylor
Record: 2-3
Next Opponent: Iowa State
Like Cincinnati, Baylor has struggled to win close games. The Bears have been a much better team with Sawyer Robertson at quarterback. They need a win in a major way but it won't be easy this week on the road at Iowa State.
15. Kansas
Record: 1-4
Next Opponent: Arizona State
Kansas has been the most disappointing team in the conference this season. The Jayhawks were seen as a darkhorse to win the conference. Instead, they are 1-4 and desperately needing a win to get on the path to salvaging their 2024 campaign.
16. Houston
Record: 1-4
Next Opponent: TCU
Houston has not scored a point in conference play. Houston lost 34-0 to Cincinnati and 20-0 to Houston. New head coach Willie Fritz has work to do to get Houston pointed in the right direction.