BYU Wide Receiver Cody Hagen is Hoping to Make an Impact as a True Freshman
PROVO, UT - At the beginning of May, BYU signee and former four-star recruit Cody Hagen returned home from his mission in California. When he got home, he had 91 days to prepare for the beginning of Fall camp. Hagen got to work immediately, preparing his body as much as possible to go from missionary service to Power Four football. Now, Hagen is hoping to make an impact as a true freshman.
"It's a good switch," Hagen said on the transition from missionary service to college football. "
Definitely a different lifestyle, but it's great to be back and they've helped me transition really well."
Hagen has been a standout throughout Fall camp. He has showed flashes of the player that he was during his decorated career at Corner Canyon High School. He has worked his way to running with the twos, and he'll occasionally get some reps with the ones. His ability to learn the playbook quickly has impressed BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick the most.
"He's really good," Roderick told the media. "He's a smart guy. Unbelievable how fast he's picked up our offense. He knows the offense like a veteran player already. He can run and he's doing a good job. He's doing a really good job. He's got a bright future."
Hagen had an inside track to learning the playbook: his older brother, Cole Hagen, is a quarterback for BYU. Cody made the most of the opportunity to learn from his older brother. The two used household furniture to imitate defensive formations. From there, Cole signaled the play to Cody and he had to line up in the right spots.
"My brother cole knows [the playbook]. Honestly, probably better than most people on the team. So whenever I have a question, I ask him. When we're home and I want to rep some plays, we'll set up some chairs. There will be like the line and he'll call a signal and a play to me and I have to go and line up where I'm supposed to be. So a lot of mental reps, but a lot of like physical movement around."
Along with learning the playbook, Hagen hit the weight room. He believes he is the strongest he's ever been. "I'm probably stronger than I've ever been right now, which is awesome," Hagen said, "The strength staff has been doing a really good job...I've put on probably 12 pounds since my high school playing weight and it feels still fast and quick."
Hagen is one of the most decorated wide receivers to come out of the state of Utah. He had 3,927 career receiving yards which ranks fourth in Utah high school football history. He was a coveted recruit who picked BYU over fellow finalists Utah, USC, and Stanford. He also had competing offers from Oregon, Michigan, and Arizona among others during the recruiting process.
Hagen is a part of arguably the deepest room on the roster, but his talent is already shing through. BYU returns every player from a season ago that had more than one reception. Still, Hagen hopes to make an impact at some point in 2024.
"Honestly, right now, whatever [Fesi Sitake] wants me to do or to work up to that position [to be able to play]. Honestly it's really cool because like you said, it's really deep. There's a lot of great guys to learn from. All the guys in front of me are teaching me every day. So I have a lot to learn, but I'd love to still make an impact later in the year for the team."