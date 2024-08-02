BYU Wide Receiver Darius Lassiter Makes Highlight Grab on Day Two of Fall Camp
The second days of BYU football Fall camp is in the books. The media was not permitted to view any portion of Thursday's practice, but the BYU social media accounts did share a few highlights from practice. A contested catch from senior wide receiver Darius Lassiter headlined Thursday's highlights.
Gerry Bohanon, who announced on Wednesday that his shoulder is 100% healthy, threw a deep ball to Darius Lassiter. Lassiter was in triple coverage surrounded by Nate Johnson, Tanner Wall, and Chika Ebunoha when he extended and made the grab.
Lassiter was BYU's best wide receiver in contested situations last year, and he will be leaned on in more contested situations this season. While BYU has question marks surrounding the quarterback position, a safety blanket like Lassiter would go a long ways in helping BYU create chunk plays.
Lassiter looked like BYU's best wide receiver last October before an injury limited his availability in November. Lassiter made the Sports Center top 10 with his one-handed grab against Texas Tech.
A week later against Texas, Lassiter made a pair of contested catches against the Longhorns. Lassiter was the lone bright spot on offense that day, grabbing 5 receptions for 75 yards. He had another long catch that was ruled out of bounds.
Lassiter has the opportunity to be BYU's leading receiver in 2024.
Other Practice Highlights
There were a handful of other highlights in the clip. Jake Retzlaff found redshirt freshman Jojo Phillips downfield for a long score. Marcus McKenzie tipped a pass and displayed impressive concentration to complete the interception on the ground. True freshman Tre Alexander had an athletic pass breakup in coverage against Jojo Phillips.