BYU Will Have Over a Dozen Preset Uniform Combinations in EA Sports College Football

Casey Lundquist

Darius Lassiter (5) evades the tackle of TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Rick D'Abreu (44) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The EA Sports College Football video game will be released this week. BYU will have at least 16 preset uniform combinations in the game. In a video posted by YouTube streamer Eric Rayweather, BYU had 15 preset uniform combinations in the game.

It's worth noting that Rayweather was streaming the beta version of the game, so a few things are subject to change. BYU, for example, announced that the 1996 throwback uniform will be in the game. That will give BYU a total of 16 preset combinations with the potential for players to add many more customized combinations.

Here are the 16 combinations in the game.

1. Default home

BYU Football Deion Smith
BYU Photo

Royal, not navy, will be the default color for BYU in the game. If the beta version of the game is correct, this will be the default home combination instead of BYU's classical look. This combination is fine, but it would be a mistake to have it as the default home uniform. BYU's classic home look is one of the best in college football and carries decades of tradition. This combination has been wore exactly once - in the 2023 season opener against Sam Houston. It's hard to justify putting a uniform that has only been worn once as the default uniform.

In fact, BYU's classic royal uniform with a royal facemask was not a preset combination in the beta version. You would have to customize a uniform to create the look that BYU is known for. If that carries over to the real game, it would be a major miscalculation on BYU's part.

2. Default away

BYU Football Darius Lassiter
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The classical royal away uniforms will be the default away uniforms. This is the right move as it is one of the best looks in college football and is BYU's traditional look.

3. All Navy

Parker Kingston BYU Football
BYU Photo

The first alternate combination in the game was the all navy combination.

4. All White with Navy Trim

Jaren Hall BYU Football
Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports / Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

5. Blackout

BYU football vs Iowa State
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The blackout uniforms make an appearance in the game. It is the blackout version that BYU wore against Iowa State last season.

6. All Royal

BYU football vs Cincinnati
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY

7. Royal Away with Nickel Facemask

Tyler Allgeier BYU Football
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

A combination originally nicknamed "The Giff" after BYU great Gifford Nelson makes an appearnace in the game.

8. All Royal with Nickel Facemask

BYU football Baylor 2022
Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports / Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

9. All White with Royal Trim

Parker Kingston BYU Football
Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

10. Royal Home with White Facemask

BYU football Aidan Robbins
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

This is the closest combination to BYU's classic royal blue uniform. BYU wore this once last year against Oklahoma.

11. All White with Navy Trim and White Facemask

BYU Football vs Kansas
Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

BYU has worn this combination once - in the Big 12 opener against Kansas.

12. All Navy with White Helmet

BYU Football Wyoming
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

A random combination, and one that BYU hasn't worn since 2022, makes the game. It's worth noting that BYU's classic navy home and away uniforms are not preset combinations in the game.

13. Navy Away with Navy Helmet

BYU Football Idaho State
Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports / Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

A combination that BYU wore twice in 2021 and hasn't worn since, the navy home with the navy helmet and gray facemask, will be an alternate combination in the game.

14. Navy Home with Navy Helmet

The navy home uniform with the navy helmet and white facemask. This is a combination BYU has never worn.

15. Navy Away with Navy Helmet

BYU Football vs Baylor
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A combination last worn against Baylor in 2021 makes an appearance.

16. 1996 Throwbacks

The all white 1996 throwback uniforms will be in the game according to BYU.

