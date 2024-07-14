BYU Will Have Over a Dozen Preset Uniform Combinations in EA Sports College Football
The EA Sports College Football video game will be released this week. BYU will have at least 16 preset uniform combinations in the game. In a video posted by YouTube streamer Eric Rayweather, BYU had 15 preset uniform combinations in the game.
It's worth noting that Rayweather was streaming the beta version of the game, so a few things are subject to change. BYU, for example, announced that the 1996 throwback uniform will be in the game. That will give BYU a total of 16 preset combinations with the potential for players to add many more customized combinations.
Here are the 16 combinations in the game.
1. Default home
Royal, not navy, will be the default color for BYU in the game. If the beta version of the game is correct, this will be the default home combination instead of BYU's classical look. This combination is fine, but it would be a mistake to have it as the default home uniform. BYU's classic home look is one of the best in college football and carries decades of tradition. This combination has been wore exactly once - in the 2023 season opener against Sam Houston. It's hard to justify putting a uniform that has only been worn once as the default uniform.
In fact, BYU's classic royal uniform with a royal facemask was not a preset combination in the beta version. You would have to customize a uniform to create the look that BYU is known for. If that carries over to the real game, it would be a major miscalculation on BYU's part.
2. Default away
The classical royal away uniforms will be the default away uniforms. This is the right move as it is one of the best looks in college football and is BYU's traditional look.
3. All Navy
The first alternate combination in the game was the all navy combination.
4. All White with Navy Trim
5. Blackout
The blackout uniforms make an appearance in the game. It is the blackout version that BYU wore against Iowa State last season.
6. All Royal
7. Royal Away with Nickel Facemask
A combination originally nicknamed "The Giff" after BYU great Gifford Nelson makes an appearnace in the game.
8. All Royal with Nickel Facemask
9. All White with Royal Trim
10. Royal Home with White Facemask
This is the closest combination to BYU's classic royal blue uniform. BYU wore this once last year against Oklahoma.
11. All White with Navy Trim and White Facemask
BYU has worn this combination once - in the Big 12 opener against Kansas.
12. All Navy with White Helmet
A random combination, and one that BYU hasn't worn since 2022, makes the game. It's worth noting that BYU's classic navy home and away uniforms are not preset combinations in the game.
13. Navy Away with Navy Helmet
A combination that BYU wore twice in 2021 and hasn't worn since, the navy home with the navy helmet and gray facemask, will be an alternate combination in the game.
14. Navy Home with Navy Helmet
The navy home uniform with the navy helmet and white facemask. This is a combination BYU has never worn.
15. Navy Away with Navy Helmet
A combination last worn against Baylor in 2021 makes an appearance.
16. 1996 Throwbacks
The all white 1996 throwback uniforms will be in the game according to BYU.