BYU Will Lean on Four Seniors to Improve the Production of the Defensive Line
On Monday, BYU released the depth chart for the season opener against Southern Illinois. Among the notable takeaways were the starters at defensive line. The defensive line is the only position in which every starter is a senior in 2024.
Senior Tyler Batty, who was also announced as a team captain on Monday, headlines the defensive line in 2024. Opposite of Tyler Batty, BYU will start either Logan Lutui or Isaiah Bagnah, both seniors. Along the defensive interior, BYU will start seniors John Nelson and Blake Mangelson.
BYU will lean on those seniors to increase the production of the defensive line. One over-arching theme of this BYU offseason has been continuity. The defensive line is a prime example of that. The Cougars bet on the senior-laden group to develop and improve. If it works, the staff will deserve credit for believing in and developing the players that were already in the locker room. If it doesn't work, it will beg the question why BYU ran it back with the same personnel and expected different results. When BYU lost potential starting nose tackle Danny Saili to the transfer portal, no players were added to backfill Saili's spot. Instead, Blake Mangelson made the transition from defensive end to defensive tackle.
The production of the defensive line, or lack of production, has been a hot topic dating back the last several years. In 2021, BYU ranked 109th nationally it team sacks. In 2022, BYU regressed and finished 129th in team sacks. Things didn't get better in 2023 under Jay Hill, as BYU finished 129th in team sacks for the second consecutive season.
If the defense is going to make strides and improve in 2024, it needs to start with the defensive line. The defensive line simply needs to be more productive against both the run and the pass. If BYU can't generate a pass rush with the defensive line, it will be another challenging year on the defensive side of the ball.
Tyler Batty was good for BYU in 2023. He accounted for 25% of BYU's quarterback pressures a year ago. Batty had more than double the quarterback pressures of AJ Vongphachanh, who ranked second on the team. BYU needs someone not named Tyler Batty to get more pressure on the quarterback.
BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill believes that an additional year of experience and a second year in the scheme will translate to improved results. He also expects big-time production from Blake Mangelson and John Nelson.
"Those two (Blake Mangelson and John Nelson) I thought played really good last year and through Spring ball and this Fall camp," Hill said on Coordinator's Corner. "I'm excited to watch those two play. They should be monsters this year."