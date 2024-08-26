BYU Football Releases the First Depth Chart of the 2024 Season
It's game week for Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. On Monday, BYU unveiled the first depth chart of the 2024 season. BYU played things close to the vest, declining to name starters at multiple positions. Below is the complete depth chart along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Jake Retzlaff OR Gerry Bohanon
On the depth chart for week one, BYU declined to officially name a starting quarterback. Sitake said BYU has a plan at quarterback, but they don't want to announce it yet.
BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said BYU wanted to force their opponent to prepare for both quarterbacks.
Running Back
- LJ Martin OR Hinckley Ropati
- Miles Davis OR Pokaiaua Haunga
No surprises here. The depth chart at running back has been solidified since the start of camp. LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati are the top two running backs.
Tight End
- Keanu Hill
- Mata'ava Ta'ase OR Ethan Erickson OR Ryner Swanson
Keanu Hill gets the nod as the starting tight end. It's safe to expect a lot of players to rotate in at this position.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts OR Jojo Phillips
- Cody Hagen
- Kody Epps OR Parker Kingston
- Darius Lassiter OR Keelan Marion
- Tei Nacua
Going into camp, BYU had a clear-cut top six at wide receiver: Chase Roberts, Darius Lassiter, Kody Epps, Parker Kingston, Jojo Phillips, and Keelan Marion. Cody Hagen, a former four-star recruit and standout at Corner Canyon, showed flashes of his potential during camp and earned a spot on the depth chart. Similar story with Tei Nacua who showed enough to earn a spot on the depth chart as well.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Caleb Etienne
- Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Bruce Mitchell
Center
- Connor Pay
- Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
- Sonny Makasini OR Austin Leausa
Right Tackle
- Brayden Keim
- Austin Leausa
Four of BYU's five starters were already set in stone: Connor Pay, Weylin Lapuaho, Caleb Etienne, and Brayden Keim. The last guard spot was a battle between Austin Leausa and Sonny Makasini. BYU declined to name an outright starter at that position.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Tyler Batty
- Bodie Schoonover
- Viliama Po'uha
- Logan Lutui OR Isaiah Bagnah
- Ephraim Asiata
BYU's top four defensive ends are locked in. The only question mark was whether Logan Lutui or Isaiah Bagnah starts opposite of Tyler Batty. BYU declined to name a starter at that spot as well.
Defensive Tackles
- John Nelson
- Joshua Singh
- David Latu
- Blake Mangelson
- Luke Toomalatai John Taumoepeau
Converted defensive ends John Nelson and Blake Mangelson are the top two defensive tackles. After those two, BYU will rotate a handful of players including walk-on Joshua Singh.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Harrison Taggart
- Sione Moa OR Siale Esera
- Isaiah Glasker
- Choe Bryant-Strother OR Aisea Moa
The three linebackers consistently running with the ones throughout camp were Harrison Taggart, Jack Kelly, and Isaiah Glasker. After those two, BYU has pretty good depth. BYU fans could feel pretty good about Ace Kaufusi, Siale Esera, and Choe Bryant-Strother entering the game as well.
Secondary
Cornerback
- Jakob Robinson
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Marque Collins OR Mory Bamba
- Tre Alexander
Jakob Robinson was always an undisputed starter. Mory Bamba and Marque Collins have been battling for the last starting spot - BYU declined to name a starter.
Strong Safety
- Micah Harper OR Talan Alfrey
- Raider Damuni OR Crew Wakley OR Ethan Slade
Free Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Tommy Prassas OR Faletau Satuala
No surprise at safety if you've been following our practice reports. Tanner Wall emerged at free safety during Fall camp. The starter at strong safety could depend on the formation. Either way, Micah Harper will be on the field.
Nickel
- Micah Harper
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Chika Ebunoha
Whether it's at safety or nickel, Micah Harper will start. True freshman Jonathan Kabeya could play right away as well.
Special Teams
Punter
- Sam Vander Haar
- Landon Rehkow
Placekicker
- Will Ferrin
- Matthias Dunn
Kick Return
- Parker Kingston OR Keelan Marion OR Chase Roberts
Sam Vander Haar won the competition to be the starting punter. Vander Haar is an Australian punter that transferred from Pitt.