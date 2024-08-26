Cougs Daily

BYU Football Releases the First Depth Chart of the 2024 Season

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Helmet
BYU Football Helmet / BYU Photo
In this story:

It's game week for Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. On Monday, BYU unveiled the first depth chart of the 2024 season. BYU played things close to the vest, declining to name starters at multiple positions. Below is the complete depth chart along with commentary.

Quarterback

  1. Jake Retzlaff OR Gerry Bohanon

On the depth chart for week one, BYU declined to officially name a starting quarterback. Sitake said BYU has a plan at quarterback, but they don't want to announce it yet.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said BYU wanted to force their opponent to prepare for both quarterbacks.

Running Back

  1. LJ Martin OR Hinckley Ropati
  2. Miles Davis OR Pokaiaua Haunga

No surprises here. The depth chart at running back has been solidified since the start of camp. LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati are the top two running backs.

Tight End

  1. Keanu Hill
  2. Mata'ava Ta'ase OR Ethan Erickson OR Ryner Swanson

Keanu Hill gets the nod as the starting tight end. It's safe to expect a lot of players to rotate in at this position.

Wide Receiver

  1. Chase Roberts OR Jojo Phillips
  2. Cody Hagen
  1. Kody Epps OR Parker Kingston
  1. Darius Lassiter OR Keelan Marion
  2. Tei Nacua

Going into camp, BYU had a clear-cut top six at wide receiver: Chase Roberts, Darius Lassiter, Kody Epps, Parker Kingston, Jojo Phillips, and Keelan Marion. Cody Hagen, a former four-star recruit and standout at Corner Canyon, showed flashes of his potential during camp and earned a spot on the depth chart. Similar story with Tei Nacua who showed enough to earn a spot on the depth chart as well.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

  1. Caleb Etienne
  2. Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

  1. Weylin Lapuaho
  2. Bruce Mitchell

Center

  1. Connor Pay
  2. Jake Eichorn

Right Guard

  1. Sonny Makasini OR Austin Leausa

Right Tackle

  1. Brayden Keim
  2. Austin Leausa

Four of BYU's five starters were already set in stone: Connor Pay, Weylin Lapuaho, Caleb Etienne, and Brayden Keim. The last guard spot was a battle between Austin Leausa and Sonny Makasini. BYU declined to name an outright starter at that position.

Defensive Line

Defensive Ends

  1. Tyler Batty
  2. Bodie Schoonover
  3. Viliama Po'uha
  1. Logan Lutui OR Isaiah Bagnah
  2. Ephraim Asiata

BYU's top four defensive ends are locked in. The only question mark was whether Logan Lutui or Isaiah Bagnah starts opposite of Tyler Batty. BYU declined to name a starter at that spot as well.

Defensive Tackles

  1. John Nelson
  2. Joshua Singh
  3. David Latu
  1. Blake Mangelson
  2. Luke Toomalatai John Taumoepeau

Converted defensive ends John Nelson and Blake Mangelson are the top two defensive tackles. After those two, BYU will rotate a handful of players including walk-on Joshua Singh.

Linebacker

  1. Jack Kelly
  2. Ace Kaufusi
  3. Miles Hall
  1. Harrison Taggart
  2. Sione Moa OR Siale Esera
  1. Isaiah Glasker
  2. Choe Bryant-Strother OR Aisea Moa

The three linebackers consistently running with the ones throughout camp were Harrison Taggart, Jack Kelly, and Isaiah Glasker. After those two, BYU has pretty good depth. BYU fans could feel pretty good about Ace Kaufusi, Siale Esera, and Choe Bryant-Strother entering the game as well.

Secondary

Cornerback

  1. Jakob Robinson
  2. Evan Johnson
  3. Jayden Dunlap
  1. Marque Collins OR Mory Bamba
  2. Tre Alexander

Jakob Robinson was always an undisputed starter. Mory Bamba and Marque Collins have been battling for the last starting spot - BYU declined to name a starter.

Strong Safety

  1. Micah Harper OR Talan Alfrey
  2. Raider Damuni OR Crew Wakley OR Ethan Slade

Free Safety

  1. Tanner Wall
  2. Tommy Prassas OR Faletau Satuala

No surprise at safety if you've been following our practice reports. Tanner Wall emerged at free safety during Fall camp. The starter at strong safety could depend on the formation. Either way, Micah Harper will be on the field.

Nickel

  1. Micah Harper
  2. Jonathan Kabeya
  3. Chika Ebunoha

Whether it's at safety or nickel, Micah Harper will start. True freshman Jonathan Kabeya could play right away as well.

Special Teams

Punter

  1. Sam Vander Haar
  2. Landon Rehkow

Placekicker

  1. Will Ferrin
  2. Matthias Dunn

Kick Return

  1. Parker Kingston OR Keelan Marion OR Chase Roberts

Sam Vander Haar won the competition to be the starting punter. Vander Haar is an Australian punter that transferred from Pitt.

Published |Modified
Casey Lundquist

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football