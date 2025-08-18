BYU WR Parker Kingston Named Top 10 'Most Intriguing College Football Non-Quarterbacks'
The college football season is just around the corner. Later this week, Kansas State and Iowa State will kickoff the 2025 college football season with a conference game in Dublin, Ireland. Less than two weeks from today, BYU will host Portland State to kickoff the 2025 campaign.
The headline of Fall Camp has been the quarterback battle, where true freshman Bear Bachmeier appears to have the edge. Beyond the quarterback position, there are plenty of fascinating storylines to follow heading into the 2025 season.
According to SI's Pat Forde, BYU wide receiver and punt return specialist Parker Kingston is one of the most intriguing non-quarterbacks in the sport. Forde recently named the 25 Most Intriguing College Non-Quarterbacks for the 2025 college football season. Parker Kingston made the cut at no. 7.
"Is there another returning collegian who has scored multiple touchdowns receiving, returning kicks and passing? Kingston has, with a pair of punt-return TDs last year, three TD passes over the past two seasons and a couple of receiving scores. His touchdown plays have tended to be spectacular: a wild, 90-yard punt return against Kansas State; a 64-yard punt runback in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado; a 20-yard receiving score and a 33-yard passing TD against Arizona; a 20-yard reception and a 37-yard passing touchdown against Arkansas in 2023; and a 26-yard TD pass against Iowa State that year as well. Kingston also says he’s the best golfer on the BYU team, with a 5-handicap."- Pat Forde, si.com
While Kingston will maintain his responsibilities as a punt return specialist, he could take over as the kickoff return specialist.
Kingston attended the BYU fan fest in St. George back in April. That was just a few weeks after All-American kick returner Keelan Marion entered the transfer portal. While there, Kingston joined BYU Sports Nation to discuss the offseason and preview the upcoming season. On the departure of Marion, Kingston said, "It just gives me more of an opportunity this year to show what I can do at kick return now," Kingston said.
When asked by Spencer Linton if that was the plan at kick return, Kingston said, "I'm hoping so. K-Pop reached out to me. Fesi told me. I'm probably going to be the kick returner this year...it gives me more time to get catches and stuff on the field too."
Given the departures of Darius Lassiter and Keelan Marion, Kingston will take on a larger role for the BYU offense in 2025.