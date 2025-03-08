Chunk Plays Win the Day on Day Five of BYU Football Spring Camp
PROVO, UT - On Friday, BYU football wrapped up the fifth practice of 2025 Spring Camp. The Cougars got some live work in on Friday, even the first team. Here is a recap of everything that happened during the media portion of Friday's practice. Practice clips will be added to this article later tonight.
Big Plays Win the Day
Typically, we pick one or two of the best plays from the day to highlight to start our recap articles. On Friday, there were too many to pick just one. The offense was able to create chunk plays whether it was the first-team offense or the third-team offense. It's also important to note that multiple starters on defense were held out for the contact portion of practice.
The first big play of the day was a long touchdown run from McCae Hillstead. Hillstead called his own number on a read option and beat the defense to the sideline. Most impressively, Hillstead beat safety Faletau Satuala to the sideline for the long touchdown run. Hillstead flashed the track speed that he possessed in high school. It's still very early, but Hillstead is in a good position to win the backup quarterback job. More on that in a moment.
The second big play of the day was a long touchdown from Jake Retzlaff to Keelan Marion. Marion came across the middle where Retzlaff found him about 10-15 yards downfield. Marion did the rest, making multiple defenders miss for the 45+ yard score.
Marion has been a standout thus far in Spring camp. He is bigger, more experienced, and poised to replace the production lost by Darius Lassiter. In the words of Jon Rothstein: buy stock now.
The third big play of the day was a long pass from Treyson Bourguet to Dom McKenzie. McKenzie got behind the defense and Bourguet found him about 40 yards downfield before the safety could get help. McKenzie flashed the speed that made him one of the fastest players to come out of the state of Utah. McKenzie had to slow down and wait for the ball to get to him.
More Chunk Plays
There were a few more chunk plays from Friday's practice highlights. First was a pair of deep throws from McCae Hillstead. Hillstead first connected with Cal transfer Marquis Taliulu. Taliulu was a coveted recruit coming out of Snow College when he signed with Cal. He's part of a very crowded room at wide receiver, but he adds to the depth and talent at wide receiver.
The second throw was a touchdown to Nason Coleman. Coleman was a three-star recruit with Power Four interest in high school. After suffering a knee injury, he opted to walk on at BYU. In a thin tight end room, he's a name to keep an eye on.
McCae Hillstead has looked really good thus far in Spring camp. It's more likely than not that BYU will keep the battle for the backup spot up for grabs until Fall camp, unless Hillstead really starts to pull away. He's making enough plays that he could either win the job by the end of Spring camp, or have it wrapped up shortly after Fall camp opens.
Another chunk play from Friday: a 50/50 ball from Jake Retzlaff to Jojo Phillips. Phillips used his 6'5 frame and came up with the contested catch.
Remember The Name
Orion Maile-Kaufusi continues to get a lot of run with the first-team defense. In a room full of really talented defensive ends, Mail-Kaufusi looks like a player that will end up on the two-deep. Maile-Kaufusi was a true freshman in 2024 after returning home from his mission. He signed with Oregon State coming out of high school. He is a redshirt freshman in 2025.
Ace Kaufusi didn't get a lot of reps in 2024 as he struggled through some injuries. He was in the rotation with the first and second-team defense.
Anisi Purcell, the transfer from Southern Utah, continues to get a lot reps as well. Purcell had a pair of quarterback pressures.
The Pokaiaua Haunga Role
BYU running back Pokaiaua Haunga got a lot of reps during the live portion of practice. Haunga has such a unique skillset - one that Kalani Sitake compared to Reno Mahe. Haunga is elusive with the ball in his hands and he was a star wide receiver in high school. His skillset will allow him to get the ball in his hands in a lot of unique ways. That was on display on Friday.
Haunga could be similar to Keelan Marion in that he will be used in both the run game and the pass game. Marion, of course, is a wide receiver that is often used in the run game. Haunga will probably be the running back that is used in the passing game the most. He creates mismatches when he runs routes against linebackers.
Most fans probably don't remember the role that Haunga played in 2024. In the limited games he played - BYU was trying to preserve his redshirt - there were times when specific plays were designed to get him the football. Against Kansas State, Aaron Roderick dialed up a deep ball for Haunga. He motioned out of the backfield to the near sideline where a Kansas State linebacker was tasked with defending him one-on-one. Haunga beat the defender and was open for the score, but the pass sailed a little to high and was incomplete.
Haunga will play a unique role for the BYU offense in 2025.
The Depth on Defense
The depth on the defense really stands out during this Spring camp. When the third-string defense came onto the field, there were some really, really talented players on defense.
Newly returned missionary Hunter Clegg was getting reps, including one that turned into a tackle for loss.
Kini Fonohema, who is up 30 pounds, was getting reps as well. Those two defensive ends had no shortage of potential suitors coming out of high school.
Naki Tuakoi was getting reps at the mike linebacker spot. Tuakoi was a four-star recruit that flipped from Stanford to BYU.
The depth at BYU continues to take more and more steps forward.