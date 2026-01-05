12 BYU Players Have Announced Their Plans to Run it Back in 2026

On Friday, the transfer portal opened for all college football players. Coaching turnover is usually a catalyst for roster turnover. Since Jay Hill decided to go to Michigan, all eyes have been on the defensive players and whether they will return to BYU or follow Jay Hill to Michigan. BYU received some good news from some of the most important players on the roster, including six on defense. 12 BYU players have announced their plans to run it back for 2026.

1. Faletau Satuala - S

Safety Faletau Satuala was a logical candidate to follow Jay Hill to Michigan. After all, it was Hill that got Satuala to BYU in the first place. Just hours after Hill was announced as BYU's new defensive coordinator, however, Satuala announced his plans to return to BYU in 2026. Satuala's decision is a nod to Kalani Sitake's strong culture and a sign that BYU can continue the momentum on defense despite losing Hill.

Satuala has the potential to be a day one or day two pick in the NFL Draft. We named him the most important player to retain behind only Bear Bachmeier.

2. Parker Kingston - WR

BYU leading receiver Parker Kingston announced his plans to run it back in 2026 as well. Kingston will finish his career as a BYU Cougar as he will be a senior next year. Kingston led BYU in receiving and he was effective as a punt returner again. Kingston will be one of the most important players on offense in 2026.

3. Nusi Taumoepeau - Edge

Nusi Taumoepeau made his first career start in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Taumoepeau missed the first few games of the season due to injury. Once he got healthy, his role grew every week. Taumoepeau had the best pass rush pressure rate on BYU's defense, just ahead of Jack Kelly.

Taumoepeau will be a starter for BYU next season and he will have a chance to lead BYU in sacks.

4. Tre Alexander - CB

BYU starting cornerback Tre Alexander has been fiercely loyal to the program since arriving in Provo. Alexander locked in a decision to return to BYU despite the uncertainty at defensive coordinator.

5. Raider Damuni - S

BYU safety Raider Damuni against Arizona | BYU Photo

Raider Damuni will finish his career at BYU as well. Damuni will likely start at safety alongside Faletau Satuala in 2026. Damuni missed a few games due to injury in 2025 but he was effective when he was on the field. He will be part of the senior leadership on next year's BYU team.

6. Andrew Gentry - OL

BYU starting offensive tackle Andrew Gentry will return to BYU for his final season of eligibility, he announced on Instagram. Gentry will start for BYU at one of the two tackle positions.

7. Bruce Mitchell - OL

Bruce Mitchell was one of the most important players to retain on the roster. Mitchell was a first-team all-conference selection in 2025 at center. He will stabilize an offensive line that could feature a few new starters in 2026.

8. Sonny Makasini - OL

Sonny Makasini played in all 14 games for BYU in 2025. He played over 400 total snaps.

9. Kyle Sfarcioc - OL

Kyle Sfarcioc appeared in all 14 games and started 5 games for BYU at guard. Sfarcioc started the last four games of the season for BYU.

10. Keanu Tanuvasa - DL

Keanu Tanuvasa started all 14 games for BYU in 2025. He decided to forego the NFL and return for his final year of college football.

11. Anisi Purcell - DL

Anisi Purcell was effective as a backup defensive lineman in 2026. He will return for his senior season in 2026.

12. Siale Esera - LB

Starting mike linebacker Siale Esera will run it back for the 2026 season. His return is extremely valuable given the departure of Jack Kelly and the potential departure of Isaiah Glasker. Glasker is weighing his NFL options. Esera might be the only returning starter at linebacker in 2026.

