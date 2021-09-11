College GameDay Analysts Pick BYU-Utah

On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew locked in their picks for BYU-Utah. Below are their official picks along with some additional BYU-specific comments made during the show.

Before the picks were made, host Rece Davis said, "The Cougars are delighted to join the Big 12. It puts them on equal footing in terms of conference affiliation as the Utes."

Ashton Kutcher (Celebrity guest picker): Utah

Desmond Howard: "I like Utah big over BYU."

Lee Corso: "Utah has won nine in a row, make it ten in a row."

Kirk Herbstreit: Earlier in the show, Herbstreit said, "I've got Utah winning a close one." After all four picks came in four the Utes, however, Herbstreit flipped his pick. "For the sake of not wanting to see five red 'U''s later tonight when BYU upsets Utah, I'm going to take BYU in this one."

Game Information

BYU and Utah will kick off at 8:15 MST on ESPN. BYU is 1-0 following their win over Arizona last Saturday. Utah is also 1-0 - the Utes took down the Wildcats of Weber State in their opener last week. Utah comes into the game on a nine-game winning streak against BYU.

Over the last ten BYU-Utah games, eight of the games were decided by eight points or less.

BYU and Utah haven't played each other since 2019 when the Utes took home a 30-12 victory. The 2020 contest was cancelled when the PAC-12 restricted its members to only conference games.

Both the Cougars and the Utes will start two quarterbacks that have never started a BYU-Utah rivalry game. Jaren Hall will make his fourth career start for BYU. Charlie Brewer will make his second start for the Utes after transferring from Baylor this year.

Uniform Information

The Cougars will wear their traditional royal home uniform with two slight twists: a grey chrome facemask and a 9/11 tribute sticker on the back of the helmet. BYU re-introduced the grey facemasks last season when they played Houston. It was called the "Giff" helmet - a tribute to former BYU quarterback Gifford Nielsen.

Utah will wear all red against BYU.

Broadcast Information

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Requires subscription) or FUBO TV (Cord-cutting option)

RADIO: BYU Sports Network

BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Live Stats

Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

