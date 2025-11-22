College GameDay Crew Predicts No. 11 BYU at Cincinnati
On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew picked no. 11 BYU vs Cincinnati. The Cougars, who maintain control over their own destiny, are looking to build off a dominant win over the TCU Horned Frogs last week. BYU is unbeaten against Cincinnati all time, but this is the most important matchup between these two teams by far. The crew was split on their expectations for this game.
Below are all their selections along with their commentary.
Desmond Howard: BYU
"I think [BYU] will [make it to the Big 12 championship]. I'm a big fan of Bear Bachmeier, the quarterback. I think he's having a fantastic first season for the Cougars. I'm going with BYU."
Nick Saban: BYU
"I'm going with BYU. Cincinnati's struggled a little bit lately. I know they're going to get their running back back, but I think BYU is responding the right way to the loss against Texas Tech."
Pat McAfee: Cincinnati
Nippert Stadium, 8 o'clock Eastern. Sorsby's had a couple of rough games. Give me Cincinnati getting a big-time win and causing full chaos in the Big 12 over BYU."
Marcus Mariota (Celebrity Guest Picker): BYU
"Huge Hawaii contingency at BYU. Coach Kalani Sitake is from the Laie where the legendary Kahuku Red Raiders play football. Give me the boys from Provo."
Kirk Herbstreit: Cincinnati
"It's gonna be cold. Ohio, chilly everywhere, Cincinnati, Bearcats. This is usually where they step up. I think Evan Pryor coming back, not to mention Caleb Goody coming back, the receiver. I think Cincinnati surprises BYU with its speed, and I think Sorsby running could be the difference tonight."
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for BYU-Texas Tech a few weeks ago and he predicted last week that BYU was going to fall apart in November, similar to last season. This is what he said about BYU-TCU last week.
"I'm on an island again, kids...I'm going with Josh Hoover. This quarterback from TCU can spin it. Got great receivers. BYU did lose after starting 9-0 last year. They lost two of their last three. I know it's on the road, but I like the speed at TCU."
Herbstreit was wrong about BYU last week. It's up to the Cougars to prove him wrong once again on Saturday night.