BYU Basketball Has Hit Rock Bottom with the Postseason Around the Corner

On Tuesday night, BYU was blown out by Cincinnati. The Cougars were never really competitive in this game, trailing by double digits for 29 of the final 31 minutes of the game. BYU was disconnected on the defensive end, allowing 90 points in a 68-90 loss.

The Cincinnati game was the first time BYU had played in the month of March - the month where every team is trying to be peaking at the right time. Instead, BYU has hit rock bottom with the postseason around the corner.

Just 10 days ago, it seemed like BYU had turned a corner with a pivotal win over Iowa State. The Cougars needed a signature win in conference play and they finally got it with an inspiring performance against the Cyclones.

Then, the UCF game happened. And from the perspective of this author, something broke BYU's mental makeup in that game.

BYU trailed by more than 30 points for most of the second half against the Knights. It was the worst performance by a BYU team since an embarrassing blowout loss in the WCC tournament back in 2023.

Then, BYU went on the road and got off to a slow start against the Mountaineers. A double-digit first half deficit was too much to overcome in Morgantown, and the Cougars fell to 8-8 in conference play.

Then, Cincinnati exposed BYU on both ends of the floor. On the defensive end, BYU gave up 1.29 points per possession. The Bearcats came into the game as the worst three-point shooting team in the Big 12. Like they have so many times this season, BYU allowed an opponent to shoot well above their season average. Cincinnati knocked down 10 threes at a 44% clip.

On the offensive end, BYU committed 15 turnovers and allowed 21 points off turnovers. The Cougars were outscored 21-4 in points off turnovers.

At this point of the season, given the various season-ending injuries, BYU requires a super human performance from AJ Dybantsa to beat a good team. He has shown that he's capable of those performances, but expecting that night in and night out from a true freshman has been too much to ask.

Fortunately for BYU fans, not all hope is lost. BYU's 16-1 start ensured the Cougars will be dancing in March regardless of what happens over the next week and a half. If BYU can find a way to win even one more game before the NCAA Tournament begins, perhaps that could spark some momentum.

At this point, AJ Dybantsa will carry the weight of the world on his shoulders down the final stretch of the season. As the best scorer in the country, BYU will always have a chance with Dybantsa on the floor.