College GameDay Crew Split on Big 12 Champ, BYU Picks Up Votes

BYU football is back on Saturday. The Cougars will kickoff the season in week one against Utah Tech. Nothing symbolizes the return of college football quite like the first College GameDay show before week one.

The College GameDay crew cemented their picks for the Big 12 championship during the show. The crew was split and BYU picked up a few championship votes.

Early predictions from the @CollegeGameDay crew 🤔



Who y'all got? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BjS9zavdxM — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 5, 2026

Desmond Howard: BYU

Howard picked the Cougars to break through and win the Big 12 title. "Give me some Bear Bachmeier of BYU. Go Cougs," Howard said.

Nick Saban: Texas Tech

Nick Saban believes it's a two-team race between BYU and Texas Tech. "I think it's kind of a two-team race in that league," Saban said. "But BYU couldn't beat Texas Tech last year. I don't think they will beat them this year."

Pat McAfee: West Virginia

West Virginia alum Pat McAfee picked his alma mater to win the Big 12. "Anything can happen in the BIg 12," McAfee said.

Kirk Herbstreit poked fun at McAfee, saying "We're trying to pick winners here, what are we doing?"

Lainey Wilson (Celebrity Guest Picker): BYU

Country singer Lainey Wilson picked the Cougars to win the Big 12 title. "Give me BYU," Wilson said. "Cause they're the Cougars and I'm a Cougar - I married me a young man."

Kirk Herbstreit: Texas Tech

"I'm going with Texas Tech," Herbstreit said. "Will Hammond, remember Sorsby all the noise about that. Will Hammond's healthy. I like Texas Tech. They're going to have a big year."

BYU and Texas Tech are the only two teams in the Big 12 that start the season in the top 15. The Big 12 has never had two teams in the playoff in the same season. One of the many reasons the Big 12 has never had two teams in the same playoff? The teams with preseason expectations haven't lived up to the hype.

In 2024, Oklahoma State and Utah were the two favorites to win the league. Neither team went to a bowl game. In 2025, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Arizona State did not live up to preseason expectations.

For the health of the Big 12, BYU and Texas Tech need to deliver on the preseason hype. If they do, both teams will have a path to the playoff in 2026.

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