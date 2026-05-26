Tuesday, May 26 Best Bets and Predictions: Picks for Avalanche-Golden Knights Game 4, Cardinals-Brewers, and More)

My journey to betting $100 Every Day for a Year took another step back on Monday night, going 1-3 for a loss of $47.78. It was a truly awful performance, especially with my MLB picks, as the two teams I bet on combined for just one run and two hits. Thankfully, the Hurricanes came through for us in overtime to soften the blow and avoid a third reverse sweep in the past week.

We march on today and look forward to Game 4 of the Western Conference Final as well as today's baseball action. This time, instead of betting MLB sides and totals, let's see if we have better luck in the prop market.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-3 (-$47.78)

Year-to-Date: 248-260-6 (-$66.78)

May 26 Picks and Best Bets

$30: Kyle Harrison UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-125) via BetMGM

$20: Casey Schmitt OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+120) via BetMGM

$30: Avalanche vs. Golden Knights OVER 6 (-120) via BetMGM

$20: Jack Eichel Anytime Goal (+200) via FanDuel

Cardinals vs. Brewers Prop Bet

Pick: $30 on Kyle Harrison UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-125)

The St. Louis Cardinals have struck out on just 17.6% of plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season, the third-best mark amongst all teams. That could mean tonight is a great time to sell your stock on Kyle Harrison's strikeout numbers. Harrison is averaging 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings this season, which is two strikeouts more than his average rate in 2025. That tells me he's going to see some regression in that area sooner rather than later, and tonight is as good a night as any for that number to fall.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Casey Schmitt OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

Casey Schmitt's numbers are night and day when comparing his performance against right-handed and left-handed pitchers. His batting average improves from .262 against righties to .373 against lefties, which is the fourth-best average against left-handed pitchers amongst all batters with 50+ plate appearances against southpaws this season.

Tonight, he and the Giants will take on a lefty starter in Eduardo Rodriguez of the Diamondbacks. Schmitt already has a .600 career batting average against Rodriguez, so let's bet on him to record at least two bases tonight.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Prediction

Pick: $30 on OVER 6 (-120)

I think the best bet to place for this game is going to be the OVER. It's the bet I've placed for every game so far this season, and I think it continues to be the play to make. Both teams have played a wide-open style of hockey, despite the first two games being relatively low-scoring.

The two teams have combined for 6.92 expected goals per 60 minutes of play, which is well over the set total of 6 in this game. I think we're in a great spot to bet the OVER and hope for a high-scoring affair.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Jack Eichel Anytime Goal (+200)

Despite scoring just twice so far in the postseason, Jack Eichel is third on the Vegas Golden Knights in expected goals at 5. He's also third on the team in percentage of shifts starting in the offensive zone at 19.2%. He's a great bet to find the back of the net at 2-1 odds.

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