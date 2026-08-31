BYU Football Unveils Uniform Combination for Season Opener Against Utah Tech
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On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for the season opener against Utah Tech. The Cougars will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets.
BYU last wore this combination against UCF in 2025. Most notably, BYU as added a sponsorship patch to its uniform. A local tech startup, entrata, entered a sponsorhip agreement with BYU over the summer.
Most notably, we still haven't seen the Monster logo on the BYU uniforms. The Big 12 entered a sponshorship agreement with Monster during the offseason.
BYU's 2025 Uniform Combinations
Over the last several years, BYU has worn unique uniform combinations in almost every game. Here is a game-by-game look at BYU's 2025 uniform combos.
Portland State - Navy Home
BYU only wore navy once last season in a blowout win over FCS Portland State. This game was Bear Bachmeier's first start at BYU, and he became the first true freshman to start a season opener at quarterback.
Stanford - Royal Home
BYU hosted Stanford in early September last season. The Cougars donned their classic royal home jerseys in a defensive battle.
ECU - Classic Royal Away
In the opinion of this author, the Cougars wore their best road combination against ECU last season. Evan Johnson recorded interceptions on back-to-back ECU plays to swing the game in BYU's favor.
Colorado - All White with Royal Accents
BYU wore the same uniforms against Colorado in 2025 that they wore in a blowout win over the Buffaloes in 2024.
WVU - Royal with white helmets
BYU wore the all royal uniforms with white helmets in a blowout win over West Virginia.
Arizona - Royal away with royal helmets
On a rainy night in Tucson, BYU needed doublt overtime to take down the Arizona Wildcats. The Cougars wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets in that game.
Utah - All royal
For the second consecutive season, BYU wore all royal against rival Utah.
Iowa State - Royal away with royal helmets
BYU faced an early deficit against Iowa State and LJ Martin left the game with a shoulder injury in the first half. True freshman Bear Bachmeier carried the Cougars to victory with his arm. BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets in this game.
Texas Tech - All royal with Sailor Coug helmets
In a blowout loss to Texas Tech, BYU switched up the logo on the helmet in front of a national audience. In the opinion of this author, the stretch "Y" should never be taken off the helmet, as it is BYU's brand.
TCU - Classic royal home
BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms in a blowout win over TCU.
Cincinnati - Royal away with royal helmets
In a game that secured BYU's spot in the Big 12 championship game, the Cougars wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets.
UCF - Royal home with royal helmets
BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with royal helmets in the regular season finale against UCF.
Big 12 Championship - All white with royal accents
BYU wore a repeat uniform combination in the Big 12 championship.
Pop Tarts Bowl - Classic royal home...with sprinkles
BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with a touch of sprinkles in the Pop Tarts Bowl.
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist