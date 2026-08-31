BYU Football Unveils Uniform Combination for Season Opener Against Utah Tech

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for the season opener against Utah Tech. The Cougars will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets.

we know you've been waiting for this 👇



GAME ONE UNI COMBO. pic.twitter.com/4gOFbgXazI — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 31, 2026

BYU last wore this combination against UCF in 2025. Most notably, BYU as added a sponsorship patch to its uniform. A local tech startup, entrata, entered a sponsorhip agreement with BYU over the summer.

Most notably, we still haven't seen the Monster logo on the BYU uniforms. The Big 12 entered a sponshorship agreement with Monster during the offseason.

BYU's 2025 Uniform Combinations

Over the last several years, BYU has worn unique uniform combinations in almost every game. Here is a game-by-game look at BYU's 2025 uniform combos.

Portland State - Navy Home

BYU only wore navy once last season in a blowout win over FCS Portland State. This game was Bear Bachmeier's first start at BYU, and he became the first true freshman to start a season opener at quarterback.

BYU Quarterback Bear Bachmeier against Portland State | BYU Photo

Stanford - Royal Home

BYU hosted Stanford in early September last season. The Cougars donned their classic royal home jerseys in a defensive battle.

BYU safety Faletau Satuala against Stanford | BYU Photo

ECU - Classic Royal Away

In the opinion of this author, the Cougars wore their best road combination against ECU last season. Evan Johnson recorded interceptions on back-to-back ECU plays to swing the game in BYU's favor.

BYU cornerback Evan Johnson against East Carolina | BYU Photo

Colorado - All White with Royal Accents

BYU wore the same uniforms against Colorado in 2025 that they wore in a blowout win over the Buffaloes in 2024.

BYU WR Chase Roberts against Colorado | BYU Photo

WVU - Royal with white helmets

BYU wore the all royal uniforms with white helmets in a blowout win over West Virginia.

BYU CB Therrian Alexander III against WVU | BYU Photo

Arizona - Royal away with royal helmets

On a rainy night in Tucson, BYU needed doublt overtime to take down the Arizona Wildcats. The Cougars wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets in that game.

BYU RB LJ Martin against Arizona | BYU Photo

Utah - All royal

For the second consecutive season, BYU wore all royal against rival Utah.

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier against Utah | BYU Photo

Iowa State - Royal away with royal helmets

BYU faced an early deficit against Iowa State and LJ Martin left the game with a shoulder injury in the first half. True freshman Bear Bachmeier carried the Cougars to victory with his arm. BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets in this game.

BYU WR Tiger Bachmeier against Iowa State | BYU Photo

Texas Tech - All royal with Sailor Coug helmets

In a blowout loss to Texas Tech, BYU switched up the logo on the helmet in front of a national audience. In the opinion of this author, the stretch "Y" should never be taken off the helmet, as it is BYU's brand.

BYU linebacker Jack Kelly gets a sack against Texas Tech | BYU Photo

TCU - Classic royal home

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms in a blowout win over TCU.

BYU defensive end Nusi Taumoepeau against TCU | BYU Photo

Cincinnati - Royal away with royal helmets

In a game that secured BYU's spot in the Big 12 championship game, the Cougars wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets.

BYU defense gets a fourth down stop against Cincinnati | BYU Photo

UCF - Royal home with royal helmets

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with royal helmets in the regular season finale against UCF.

BYU cornerback Evan Johnson against UCF | BYU Photo

Big 12 Championship - All white with royal accents

BYU wore a repeat uniform combination in the Big 12 championship.

BYU CB Tre Alexander against Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship | BYU Photo

Pop Tarts Bowl - Classic royal home...with sprinkles

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with a touch of sprinkles in the Pop Tarts Bowl.

BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts scores a touchdown against Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl | BYU Photo

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