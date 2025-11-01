College GameDay to Attend Top 15 Matchup Between BYU and Texas Tech
College GameDay is heading to Lubbock, Texas to feature a top 15 matchup between BYU and Texas Tech. BYU-Texas Tech is the biggest game of the Big 12 season so far. BYU is undefeated and will likely be ranked in the top 10 when the first College Football Playoff rankings come out next week. Texas Tech is 8-1 and will be in the top 15 at minimum.
The GameDay crew has been teasing the possibility of featuring BYU-Texas Tech over the last few seasons. Since the Red Raiders took care of business against Kansas State, GameDay announced its plans to head to Lubbock.
This game will be pivotal in the race for the Big 12 championship. The winner of BYU-Texas Tech will be heavily favored to play in the Big 12 title game in December. If Tech beats BYU, there would still be a chance that the two teams could rematch in Arlington.
This will be the first time BYU has been featured on College GameDay since 2020 when GameDay featured BYU at Coastal Carolina.
Bear Bachmeier Gets a Shoutout on College GameDay
Even though BYU had a bye this weekend, BYU was still discussed quite a bit on GameDay. In front of a pro-Utah crowd, BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier got a shoutout from Pat McAfee.
"BYU is gonna have a couple big games here," McAfee said when discussing the Big 12 title race. "TCU, Cinci down the road. They are undefeated for a reason and I know [the Utah crowd] is not going to like hearing this, but the Holy War happened. The game took place. And there is a freshman quarterback for BYU - Bear Bachmeier - who looks very cool. He has a very cool number. He has a very cool name. He used to be able to run all over the place. He was a dawg. No. 47, looks like a linebacker, plays like a linebacker. Last week, he went for 307 through the air. 49 yards rushing and 3 total touchdowns. He's only getting better. He's a freshman that's only getting better for them. So it's hard not to say that BYU is the best team in the Big 12 right now Coach Saban."