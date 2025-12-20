BYU Reportedly Loses Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Matt Mitchell to Colorado State

On Friday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that BYU assistant quarterbacks coach Matt Mitchell is heading to Colorado State. Mitchell will join new Colorado State head coach Jim Mora's staff as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. The move is a well-deserved promotion for Mitchell who has spent five of the last six years in Provo.

Sources: Colorado State is set to hire Matt Mitchell as the school’s quarterback coach and pass game coordinator. He’s the assistant quarterback coach at BYU and worked at Baylor, Western Kentucky and Notre Dame prior. pic.twitter.com/qNfm7hP5pX — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 20, 2025

Mitchell played a critical role in the development of true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier credited Mitchell with helping him learn the playbook before Fall Camp. Bachmeier and Mitchell met almost every day during the Summer to go over the playbook. Bachmeier's knowledge of the playbook was pivotal in the quarterback competition.

Mitchell first joined BYU's staff in 2020 after spending time at Notre Dame, Western Kentucky, and Snow College. Mitchell left BYU for Baylor for one season in 2021 when Jeff Grimes left for Baylor. He was re-hired by Aaron Roderick in 2022 and spent four more years at BYU.

Mitchell played an important role in BYU's quarterback development. He helped quarterbacks like Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall, Jake Retzlaff, and Bear Bachmeier with their development. He also became an important player on the recruiting trail. Aaron Roderick has mentioned how important Mitchell has been to BYU's success.

BYU will face Mitchell in 2026. The Cougars and the Rams are schedule to play each other over the next few years and the first game will be played in Fort Collins.

Changes on BYU's Staff

It's rare for programs, especially those that have had as much success as BYU, to retain their entire coaching staffs. Mitchell is the first member of BYU's staff to leave after the 2025 season. He probably won't be the last member of the staff to be pursued either.

The Cougars managed to keep Kalani Sitake in Provo despite an agressive push from Penn State. The Nittany Lions made Sitake their top target before BYU's admin and boosters rallied to keep Sitake in Provo.

Notably, Sitake's extension came with more funds for his assistants. That could be important considering some of the openings across the country. Brand names like Oregon and USC will be looking for new defensive coordinators next season, and Jay Hill is always a popular name for programs to consider.

Then there is the University of Utah who will introduce new head coach Morgan Scalley after their bowl game. Until the Utah staff is filled, that's a school to monitor as well.

Things could get extra interesting if Kyle Whittingham takes the head coaching job at Michigan.

More BYU Football Coverage