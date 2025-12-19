Predicting What BYU's Quarterback Situation Will Look Like in 2026

In 2025, BYU started the season with a true freshman under center for the first time in program history. The Cougars overcame the odds, going 11-1 and making it to the Big 12 championship game with a true freshman under center.

In this article, we'll predict what BYU's quarterback situation will look like in 2026.

Remember, freshman quarterback Emerson Guilman will leave on his mission after the season. That will leave BYU with four quarterbacks that could return in 2026: Bear Bachmeier, McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and Cole Hagen.

The Starter: Bear Bachmeier

Bear Bachmeier will go into the 2026 season as the undisputed starter. Bachmeier played so well as a true freshman that other schools will certainly try to lure him into the transfer portal. Retaining Bachmeier will be one of the most importan tasks of the offseason.

With a year in the system under his belt, Bachmeier will look to take a step forward in BYU's offense. Bachmeier will have the entire playbook at his disposal as soon as the Cougars kick off the 2026 campaign.

As long as Bachmeier is healthy, BYU's quarterback situation will be in a good spot. Bachmeier has the potential to be the best quarterback in the Big 12 next season.

The Backups: McCae Hillstead and/or Treyson Bourguet

Speaking of roster retention, BYU will have to attempt to retain its backup quarterbacks as well. Both McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet have started games at the FBS level before, and their eligibility is running out. It wouldn't be surprising to see either of them enter the portal to find a situation where they can compete for the starting job.

It's really important for BYU to keep at least one of Hillstead or Bourguet, if possible. If the Cougars lose one of them, they might need to look to the transfer portal to add some depth at quarterback.

Behind Hillstead or Bourguet, Cole Hagen could provide depth as well.

It's hard to imagine BYU will go into 2026 with all three of Hillstead, Bourguet, and Hagen. That means BYU will probably try to bring in a backup quarterback from the transfer portal.

The Newcomer: Enoch Watson

There will be a new face in the quarterback room as well: returned missionary Enoch Watson. Watson signed with BYU as part of the 2024 class. He is the younger brother of linebacker Pierson Watson. Watson will join the roster in January and be eligible to participate in Spring camp.

Watson's development could turn into one of the more important storylines of the offseason if BYU loses a quarterback like McCae Hillstead. Could Watson be ready to be the backup as a true freshman?

