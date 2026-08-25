Defense Shines in the Final Practice of BYU Fall Camp

PROVO, UT - The BYU football program wrapped up 2026 Fall Camp on Tuesday. The Cougars, who will kickoff the season against Utah Tech, will turn their attention to the Trailblazers beginning on Wednesday. The media was permitted to watch the last sessions of practice.

Defense Wins the Day

For the second consecutive media observation, the defense won the day on Tuesday. The format of practice was simple: the offense got the ball in their own territory and tried to score on the defense.

The first-team offense went up against the first-team defense on the first drive. A couple short passes from Bear Bachmeier to Jojo Phillips and Sione Moa set up a long field goal attempt for Matthias Dunn. Dunn drilled the kick from 45-50 yards out. More on the kickers in a moment.

On the second drive, the second-string offense went up against the second-string defense. On a third down, Treyson Bourguet got the defensive line to jump offsides. Bourguet took advantage of the free play and threw a jump ball to freshman wide receiver Terrance Saryon. Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams made an athletic play on the balled and intercepted the pass. However, the offense had another chance to convert the third down after the offsides penalty.

On the second try, Treyson Bourguet made his best throw of the media observation window to tight end Keayen Nead. Nead created just enough separation and Bourguet hit him on time and on target.

Nice throw from Treyson Bourguet to tight end Keayen Nead for a first down. pic.twitter.com/tyPbem8XiC — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 25, 2026

The offense drove into the redzone before the defense got the stop and forced a field goal.

Bear Bachmeier Connects with his Brother

The starters had another chance on the following drive and the offensive line started creating running lanes for running backs LJ Martin and Sione Moa. Back-to-back productive runs put BYU near midfield.

That's when Bear Bachmeier connected with his brother, Tiger Bachmeier, on Bear's best throw of the media observation window. Bear hit his older brother in stride for the chunk-yardage gain.

Bear Bachmeier connects with his brother Tiger Bachmeier on the last day of Fall Camp pic.twitter.com/aWWY20rSrf — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 25, 2026

The drive ended on the next play when Bachmeier threw a pass intended for Walker Lyons. The pass sailed on Bachmeier a bit and it was too high for Lyons to come down with it. Lyons tipped it landed in the hands of BYU cornerback Evan Johnson.

Bear Bachmeier's pass is tipped and intercepted by Evan Johnson. pic.twitter.com/6OU5GDKPMg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 25, 2026

After that drive, the offense primarily ran the football until the end of practice. The defense continued to be disruptive, as multiple defenders managed to get into the backfield. Jake Clifton, Miles Hall, Cade Uluave, and Justin Kirkland were a few defenders that disrupted run plays in the backfield.

Update on the Wide Receiver Rotation

Over the last week, we have observed Jojo Phillips, Kyler Kasper, Legend Glasker, and Reggie Frischknecht getting most of the reps with the first-team offense. On Tuesday, Tiger Bachemeier got a handful of reps with the first-string as well.

The top five in the wide receiver rotation is Phillips, Kasper, Glasker, Frischknecht, and Bachmeier. BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake confirmed as much with BYU on SI after practice. That full interview will be released later this week.

The next wave of wide receivers includes Tei Nacua, Terrance Saryon, and Jaron Pula. Pula, who we haven't had many opportunities to see, has been banged up in camp, per Sitake. When Pula is healthy, he is as physically talented as anyone in the wide receiver room. If he can get healthy over the next few weeks, he could be a name to watch later in the season.

Faletau Satuala Update

BYU safety Faletau Satuala missed the first few weeks of camp due to injury. Satuala was seen participating in drills in Tuesday's highlight package. After practice, Kalani Sitake told the media that Satuala is still on track to play in the season opener.

Faletau Satuala sighting. Satuala missed the first few weeks of camp due to injury. pic.twitter.com/sUDuxgmWfi — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 25, 2026

Depth Chart News & Notes

A few days ago, we published a list of players climbing the depth chart. We failed to mention defensive end Kendal Wall and that was an oversight on our part. Wall was getting some first-team snaps on Tuesday, a noteworthy development with the season opener less than two weeks away.

Wall has made a few highlight plays over the last week and he is working his way into the two-deep.

True freshman Bott Mulitalo got some first-team reps at right tackle. The offensive line was rotating in a few new faces on the final day of camp, so while we don't expect Mulitalo to start, it was noteworthy that he was given some first-team opportunities. Mulitalo has a bright future at BYU.

Kelepi Latu-Finau and David Tangilanu got some second-team snaps at defensive tackle. Tangilanu, who received a shoutout from Bodie Schoonover after practice, got a stop on a run play at the line of scrimmage.

Evan Johnson was getting some reps at nickel while Jayven Williams and Tre Alexander were on the outside. If BYU is trying to get its best man cornerbacks on the field at the same time, that might be the way to do it. Williams is going to play a big role for this BYU defense - he has had a very productive camp.

BYU DB Jayven Williams gets an interception on the final day of Fall Camp | BYU Photo

Journee Tonga Update

BYU true freshman running back Journee Tonga was getting some carries with the second-team offense on Tuesday. Tonga had a few productive runs and his ability to make people miss always stands out in media observation windows.

Aaron Roderick highlighted Tonga in his interview with the media last week. Tonga won't be in the rotation to start the season, but he could factor in if injuries impact that room.

Offensive Line Rotations

The most consistent rotation of the starting offensive line has been Paki Finau at left tackle, Sonny Makasini at left guard, Bruce Mitchell at center, Kyle Sfarcioc at right guard, and Andrew Gentry at rigth tackle. That sure feels like the most likely starting lineup when the Cougars kickoff the season against Utah Tech.

Kicking Update

The BYU kickers attempted five field goals in the media observation window. Matthias Dunn was 3/3 on kicks of 45+. Brody Laga was 2/2 in the media observation window as well. The kickers have not missed a kick in media observation windows. Whether it's Dunn or Laga who wins the job remains to be seen. If we had to project a winner today, we would go with the more experienced Dunn.

Still, there are enough options there to feel good about BYU's kicking game in 2026. If one struggles in games, BYU has another kicker they can turn to.

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