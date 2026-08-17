Predicting BYU’s Starting Lineup After Two Weeks of Fall Camp
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The BYU football program will kickoff the season in less than three weeks against Utah Tech. After wrapping up week two with a scrimmage inside LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU returns to the practice field on Monday to kickoff week three.
With two weeks in the books and two weeks of camp to go, we're updating our forecast for BYU's starting lineup when the season kicks off against Utah Tech.
Offense
There are a few things we know about the offense. We know who most of the starters on the offensive line will be, we know who will be in the BYU backfield (Bear Bachmeier and LJ Martin), and we know that the tight ends will play a big role in the offense.
With that in mind, the only positions up in the air are the pass-catchers. We are sticking with our original prediction of Walker Lyons, Roger Saleapaga, Jojo Phillips, and Kyler Kasper. However, Legend Glasker and Reggie Frischknecht are really pushing the other pass-catchers. Whether they start or not, we expect them to play a big role for the BYU offense.
One thing to watch is the health of the offensive line. Kalani Sitake told the media after the scrimmage that a few linemen are banged up.
Quarterback: Bear Bachmeier
Running Back: LJ Martin
Wide Receiver: Jojo Phillips
Wide Receiver: Kyler Kasper
Tight End: Walker Lyons
Tight End: Roger Saleapaga
Left Tackle: Paki Finau
Left Guard: Sonny Makasini
Center: Bruce Mitchell
Right Guard: Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Tackle: Andrew Mitchell
Defense
The defense is going to rotate a lot of bodies, particularly in the front seven. Hunter Clegg didn't make our list, but we expect him to play a lot. Same goes for Tausili Akana, Tommy Prassas, Jayven Williams and Jake Clifton. True freshmen Braxton Lindsey and Kennan Pula are on track to contribute as well.
Now that we're entering the back half of camp, all eyes will be on star safety Faletau Satuala. Satuala is recovering from a foot injury he suffered in the offseason. BYU needs him to be healthy by week two, at minimum.
Defensive End: Bodie Schoonover
Defensive End: Nusi Taumoepeau
Defensive Tackle: Keanu Tanuvasa
Defensive Tackle: Justin Kirkland
Linebacker: Isaiah Glasker
Linebacker: Cade Uluave
Linebacker: Siale Esera
Cornerback: Evan Johnson
Cornerback: Therrian Alexander III
Safety: Faletau Satuala
Safety: Raider Damuni
Special Teams
The special teams spots are wide open. With the kicking duties, we're going to lean on experience with Matthias Dunn and Fuller Shurtz. Kalani Sitake mentioned 5-6 players that are rotating at punt and kick return. We're going with Cannon DeVries at punt return, at least for now.
Kicker: Matthias Dunn
Punter: Fuller Shurtz
Punt Return: Cannon DeVries
Kick Return: Tiger Bachmeier & Devaughn Eka
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist