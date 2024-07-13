Deion Sanders Had High Praise for BYU Coach Kalani Sitake at Big 12 Media Days
At Big 12 media days, Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders sat down for an interview with BYU Sports Nation. Coach Prime, who met BYU head coach Kalani Sitake at the Big 12 coaches meetings, had high praise for Coach Sitake. "First of all, your head coach is awesome," Sanders said. "Let me tell you something man. At the Big 12 meetings, just sitting besides him and he was so welcoming, he was so kind. He's a big fella too so he's intimidating, you know, but he was just like one of the best dudes ever. The spirit he had, it illuminated the darn room. I love that I know BYU is in good hands because that man right there not only loves the program, [he] loves the kids, and loves the game."
Coach Prime and Colorado will be one of the most followed programs in the Big 12 this season. When Sanders arrived in Boulder, the Buffaloes were coming off a 1-11 season. Last year, Colorado improved to 4-8. To say that Colorado drew national headlines last September would be an understatement. Colorado was the country's biggest story when they started 3-0 with wins over TCU, Nebraska, and Colorado State. In those three games, Colorado was featured on Big Noon Kickoff twice and College GameDay.
However, Colorado stumbled over the back half of the schedule, losing its last six games.
BYU doesn't play Colorado in 2024. The Cougars will travel to Boulder to play at Colorado for the first time as conference foes in 2025. Colorado will make the return trip to Provo in 2027.