ESPN College GameDay Picks BYU vs No. 13 Kansas State
Big 12 football is back in Provo. On Saturday night, BYU faces its toughest challenge of the season as the Kansas State Wildcats visit Lavell Edwards Stadium. On College GameDay this morning, the GameDay crew picked BYU-Kansas State.
Desmond Howard: Kansas State
"Avery Johnson is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback. I think he's going to do damage with his legs. They're going to force him to throw the ball. It's going to be a close game in Provo. I'm going with Kansas State."
Nick Saban: Kansas State
"I have to go with Kansas State too. I just think Avery Johnson is one of the most dynamic players in the country and I think he's going to do nothing but get better. So K-State all the way on this.
Pat McAfee: Kansas State
"The BYU quarterback is a dawg. Avery Johnson is as well for Kansas State. Avery Johnson has better hair. Kansas State."
Blake Shelton: Kansas State
Lee Corso: Kansas State
Kirk Herbstreit: BYU
"I mean, I think BYU at home at night...I think [BYU] is going to put Avery Johnson into obvious passing situations and their own quarterback, Jake Retzlaff, he's throwing it around. I got BYU with the upset at night in Provo."
BYU Whiteout Uniforms
This game will be a whiteout for both the players and the fans as BYU pays tribute to the 1996 team that went 14-1 and beat Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl. That was the last time BYU and Kansas State played each other.
In July, BYU football unveiled a 1996 throwback uniform that they will wear against Kansas State in the Big 12 opener. The all white throwback uniform was actually an alternate uniform that BYU only wore once during the 1996 campaign. The special edition uniform is part of the celebration of 100 seasons of BYU football.
BYU-Kansas State will be the first time the Cougars have kicked off Big 12 play at home.