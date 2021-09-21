ESPN FPI Predicts the Remainder of BYU's Schedule

FPI favors BYU in all but two of their remaining nine games

What a month it has been for BYU fans. Earlier this month, the Cougars accepted an invite to join the Big 12 beginning in 2023. The following day, BYU beat arch-rival Utah for the first time since 2009 and moved up to #23 in the AP poll. Last Saturday, they capped off a three-game stand against the PAC-12 with win over #19 Arizona State to improve to #15 in this week's AP poll.

The fun continues this week. The undefeated Cougars host USF for a chance to improve to 4-0 for the third time since going independent in 2011.

Following last week's results, ESPN FPI updated its predictions for the remainder of BYU's 2021 schedule. FPI favors BYU in all but two of their remaining nine games. Below are the updated FPI predictions for BYU.

Date, Opponent, BYU Win Probability

9/25 vs USF - 93.2% (Was 92.7% last week)

USF lost 45-0 to NC State in their opener, and they lost to Florida 42-20 in their second game of the season.

10/1 @ Utah State - 70.9% (Was 72.1% last week)

ESPN FPI is more bullish on the Aggies now than they were at the beginning of the season. Utah State is 3-0 with a win over Washington State on the road and a conference victory over Air Force.

10/9 vs Boise State - 63.2% (Was 57.9% last week)

Boise State is 1-2 with close losses against Oklahoma State and UCF.

10/16 @ Baylor - 29.9% (Was 34.8% last week)

Baylor is off to a 3-0 start. However, they haven't faced a true test this season. They have wins over Texas State, Texas Southern, and Kansas. They will face their first test this weekend when they host #14 Iowa State.

10/23 @ Washington State - 75.3% (Was 65.1% last week)

10/30 vs Virginia - 51.9% (Was 46.2% last week)

11/6 vs Idaho State - 99.2% (Was 99.1% last week)

11/20 @ Georgia Southern - 88.1% (Was 87.0% last week)

11/27 @ USC - 27.5% (Was 33.9% last week)