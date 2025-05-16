ESPN Names BYU Football Among '10 Potential First-Time CFP Teams'
Last year, BYU shocked the college football world with a 9-0 start after being projected to win just 4-5 games. The Cougars are no longer flying under the radar heading into the 2025 season. In some preseason prognostications, the Cougars are a in the top 10.
With 100 days to go before the college football season begins, ESPN released a story on 100 storylines heading into the 2025 college football season. In that story, they named 10 potential first-time college football playoff teams. BYU came in at no. 5.
The Cougars were another fringe playoff contender last year, and will have to win on the road to take the next step. They have tough trips to Colorado, Iowa State and Texas Tech, but they return top talent in quarterback Jake Retzlaff, running back LJ Martin, and receivers Chase Roberts and Keelan Marion.- ESPN
The writers at ESPN, obviously, forgot to include the departure of wide receiver Keelan Marion. Marion entered the transfer portal and committed to Miami.
BYU was one of four teams in the top 10. Iowa State, Kansas State, and Texas Tech were also included in the top 10. BYU has to go on the road at Iowa State and at Texas Tech in 2025. The three-game stretch against Utah, Iowa State, and Texas Tech appears to be the most daunting portion of BYU's schedule.
BYU was also listed as one of 10 teams that could earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. The first-round byes, as long as the playoff isn't changed before the 2025 season, will be awarded to the four highest-ranked conference champions.
The Cougars can earn a top-four seed if they win the Big 12, which is again wide open. Last year's Big 12 champion (Arizona State) was seeded No. 4 behind Boise State, but the Big 12 is getting the edge this preseason with Ashton Jeanty now in the NFL. The Cougars are ranked ahead of LSU here because their path to a conference title looks easier than LSU's.- ESPN
BYU and Portland State kick off in 106 days.