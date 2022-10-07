Experts Pick No. 16 BYU vs Notre Dame

BYU-Notre Dame is one of the best matchups of the weekend, and college football experts have been predicting the outcome. As of this writing, Notre Dame is favored by 3.5 points. Below is a recap of the experts' predictions.

Stewart Mandel - The Athletic

"It’s good these two finally met in what wound up being BYU’s last season as an independent. It’s unfortunate the Irish aren’t ranked themselves. QB Drew Pyne inspired more confidence in his last outing against North Carolina, but for perspective, the Tar Heels defense is ranked 120th nationally. BYU (No. 38) is much stingier."

Pick: BYU 24, Notre Dame 20

Bruce Feldman - The Athletic

"The Cougars’ run defense has gotten roughed up the past few weeks, and the Irish ground game finally got cranked up its last time out against North Carolina. Playing the hunch that the Irish sustain the momentum."

Pick: BYU 23, Notre Dame 27

Brody Miller - The Athletic

Pick: Notre Dame (Against the spread)

Austin Mock - The Athletic

Pick: BYU (Against the spread)

Dan Santaromita - The Athletic

Pick: BYU (Against the spread)

Chris Vannini - The Athletic

Pick: BYU (Against the spread)

Ari Wasserman - The Athletic

Pick: Notre Dame (Against the spread)

John Garcia - Sports Illustrated

Pick: Notre Dame

Richard Johnson - Sports Illustrated

Pick: Notre Dame

Ross Dellenger - Sports Illustrated

Pick: Notre Dame

Molly Geary - Sports Illustrated

Pick: Notre Dame

Pat Forde - Sports Illustrated

Pick: Notre Dame

Eddie Timanus - USA Today

"Legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards once quipped that when Cougars’ fans traveled to their bowl destination, they’d bring with them a $100 bill and a copy of the Ten Commandments – and break neither. Even so, there should still be a significant crowd advantage Saturday as the Cougars will be much closer to home when they take on Notre Dame in Las Vegas, even if the BYU faithful won’t be visiting the casinos.

The real edge for the Cougars, however, will be the aerial attack. Notre Dame is one of just four FBS teams yet to intercept a pass this season – Ohio, Michigan State and Fresno State are the others –, and Jaren Hall has been picked off just once in 171 attempts thus far. The Fighting Irish still won’t have a pick, and the Cougars will have another win after Saturday’s encounter."

Pick: BYU

Shehan Jeyarajah - CBS Sports

"Notre Dame managed to find some offense against a horrific North Carolina defense. Does that mean the unit is fixed? Unlikely. Outside of scoring 45 points against the Tar Heels, Notre Dame has averaged just 18.3 points per game. Notre Dame didn't produce a 50-yard rusher in its two losses, either.

On the other sideline, BYU boasts a quarterback in Jaren Hall and some wide receivers that are next level-worthy, plus a few truly physical defenders. The Cougars have been inconsistent over the last two games in average performances against bad Mountain West teams. Still, this game was circled on the schedule early. Like the Baylor game, BYU will get up for this matchup."

Pick: BYU

