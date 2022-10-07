Skip to main content

Experts Pick No. 16 BYU vs Notre Dame

BYU-Notre Dame is one of the best matchups of the weekend, and college football experts have been predicting the outcome. As of this writing, Notre Dame is favored by 3.5 points. Below is a recap of the experts' predictions.

USATSI_19142323_168390393_lowres

Stewart Mandel - The Athletic

"It’s good these two finally met in what wound up being BYU’s last season as an independent. It’s unfortunate the Irish aren’t ranked themselves. QB Drew Pyne inspired more confidence in his last outing against North Carolina, but for perspective, the Tar Heels defense is ranked 120th nationally. BYU (No. 38) is much stingier."

Pick: BYU 24, Notre Dame 20

Bruce Feldman - The Athletic

"The Cougars’ run defense has gotten roughed up the past few weeks, and the Irish ground game finally got cranked up its last time out against North Carolina. Playing the hunch that the Irish sustain the momentum."

Pick: BYU 23, Notre Dame 27

Brody Miller - The Athletic

Pick: Notre Dame (Against the spread)

Austin Mock - The Athletic

Pick: BYU (Against the spread)

Dan Santaromita - The Athletic

Pick: BYU (Against the spread)

Chris Vannini - The Athletic

Pick: BYU (Against the spread)

Ari Wasserman - The Athletic

Pick: Notre Dame (Against the spread)

John Garcia - Sports Illustrated

Pick: Notre Dame

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Richard Johnson - Sports Illustrated

Pick: Notre Dame

Ross Dellenger - Sports Illustrated

Pick: Notre Dame

Molly Geary - Sports Illustrated

Pick: Notre Dame

Pat Forde - Sports Illustrated

Pick: Notre Dame

Eddie Timanus - USA Today

"Legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards once quipped that when Cougars’ fans traveled to their bowl destination, they’d bring with them a $100 bill and a copy of the Ten Commandments – and break neither. Even so, there should still be a significant crowd advantage Saturday as the Cougars will be much closer to home when they take on Notre Dame in Las Vegas, even if the BYU faithful won’t be visiting the casinos.

The real edge for the Cougars, however, will be the aerial attack. Notre Dame is one of just four FBS teams yet to intercept a pass this season – Ohio, Michigan State and Fresno State are the others –, and Jaren Hall has been picked off just once in 171 attempts thus far. The Fighting Irish still won’t have a pick, and the Cougars will have another win after Saturday’s encounter."

Pick: BYU

Shehan Jeyarajah - CBS Sports

"Notre Dame managed to find some offense against a horrific North Carolina defense. Does that mean the unit is fixed? Unlikely. Outside of scoring 45 points against the Tar Heels, Notre Dame has averaged just 18.3 points per game. Notre Dame didn't produce a 50-yard rusher in its two losses, either.

On the other sideline, BYU boasts a quarterback in Jaren Hall and some wide receivers that are next level-worthy, plus a few truly physical defenders. The Cougars have been inconsistent over the last two games in average performances against bad Mountain West teams. Still, this game was circled on the schedule early. Like the Baylor game, BYU will get up for this matchup."

Pick: BYU

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_19113799_168390393_lowres
Football

Six Reasons to Feel Confident that No. 16 BYU will Beat Notre Dame

It's only natural to feel a little nervous before a big game. Here are 6 insights that will make you feel better.

By Joe Wheat
USATSI_19142329_168390393_lowres
Football

Previewing BYU vs Notre Dame with a Notre Dame Insider

Irish insider Bryan Driskell previews BYU-Notre Dame from a Notre Dame perspective

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19067263_168390393_lowres
Football

Notre Dame Running Back Takes a Shot at BYU's Talent

No. 16 BYU takes on Notre Dame on Saturday night

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_5656558_168390393_lowres
Football

Neutral Site Games Have Played an Important Role in BYU's Independent Era

Marquee neutral site games have been one of the calling cards of the independent era

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19143666_168390393_lowres
Football

SP+ Predicts No. 16 BYU vs Notre Dame

What the analytics say about BYU's chances against Notre Dame

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19143484_168390393_lowres
Football

No. 16 BYU Releases Depth Chart for Notre Dame

How no. 16 BYU will line up against Notre Dame

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19110851_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Unveils New Black Uniform for Notre Dame Game

The Cougars will wear black while the Fighting Irish wear white on Saturday

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19142018_168390393_lowres
Football

FPI Predicts BYU-Notre Dame, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total

FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022

By Casey Lundquist