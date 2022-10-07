The Big 12 takes center stage this weekend, but not exactly for the usual reason.

With five weeks of the college football season in the books, the cream of the sport is starting to rise to the top. That includes both familiar faces and ones most didn’t see coming. A few months ago, everyone circled Oct. 8 for the Alabama–Texas A&M (and Jimbo Fisher–Nick Saban) showdown it featured. Yet here we are, and College GameDay is going to a surprise battle of Big 12 unbeatens instead.



Leading Saturday’s noon slate is that TCU-Kansas clash (FS1), but it also features another top-25 matchup in Tennessee-LSU (ESPN) plus the annual Red River Shootout in Dallas between Texas and Oklahoma (ABC). The Longhorns are reportedly getting talented QB Quinn Ewers back, while the Sooners are looking to avoid a third straight loss.

FORDE: Six Trap Games on the Week 6 Schedule

Highlights of the rest of the day include Utah traveling to undefeated UCLA (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX), BYU and Notre Dame playing in Las Vegas (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC) and, of course, the Aggies–Crimson Tide game (8 p.m. ET, CBS).

Who do Sports Illustrated’s experts see coming away with a victory? Our picks are below for 15 key matchups.

Standings to Date:

John Garcia: 54–22

Ross Dellenger: 53–23

Richard Johnson: 52–24

Pat Forde: 50–26

Molly Geary: 50–26

SI’s Week 6 straight-up picks:

More College Football Coverage:

• Get to Know the New King of Texas Football

• Is Jimbo Fisher Still a ‘QB Whisperer’?

• Wisconsin Makes Most Ruthless Firing of Season