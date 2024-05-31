First Look at BYU Football in the College Football Video Game
On Friday, EA Sports released a few videos previewing the upcoming College Football video game. Fans got a first look at BYU in the game. In a brief clip, BYU is seen playing on the road against West Virginia, and BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson intercepts a Garrett Greene pass.
In the clip, BYU is wearing the royal away uniforms, likely an indication that the classic royal home and royal away jerseys will be the default uniforms in the game.
In another video, BYU's unofficial team rating was leaked from the "Play Now" screen. The BYU-Utah rivalry was featured, and BYU's overall rating was 87. The offense had a rating of 87 and the defense had a rating of 80.
Utah had an unofficial rating of 92. Other Big 12 teams whose ratings appeared in the game were West Virginia (84), Baylor (92), Arizona State (71), and Arizona (82). Here's a preview of the gameplay.
The video game is scheduled to be released on July 19th. It will be availale a few days earlier to those that purchased the deluxe version. It is the first college football video game since 2013.
For the first time ever, college football players will be paid to be in the game. Multiple reports have confirmed that the players will receive approximately $600 each. The schools themselves will receive royalties from EA Sports as well.
To determine royalty amounts, EA Sports sorted FBS football programs into four tiers, Matt Libermanof Cllct's reported Friday. The sorting criteria included the final AP polls over the last 10 years. Teams received one point for each season they finished ranked in the top 25. Six points or more landed schools in Tier1, two to five points in Tier 2, one point in Tier 3 and zero points in Tier 4.
BYU, who finished ranked in 2020 and 2021, earned a spot in Tier 2.
- Tier 1 programs received $99,875.16
- Tier 2 schools received $59,925.09
- Tier 3 teams received $39,950.06
- Tier 4 programs received $9,987.52.