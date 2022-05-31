Five Questions Ahead of Big 12 AD Meetings

The athletic directors of the Big 12 will meet in Texas this week

This week, athletic directors from the new Big 12 conference will meet in Dallas, Texas. Representatives from all 14 Big 12 schools (including Texas and Oklahoma) will be in attendance. Here are five burning questions ahead of this week's meetings.

1. Will the Big 12 split into divisions?

In January, Dennis Dodd reported that the Big 12 was planning to split into two divisions beginning in 2023. "The Big 12 is engaged in plans to split into two seven-team divisions in football beginning in 2023 to temporarily restructure as a 14-team league as the realignment process unfolds," Dodd said. "The Big 12 would then shrink to 12 teams in football, playing in six-team divisions beginning in 2025."

Since that report, the college football landscape has changed. A few weeks ago, the NCAA relaxed the restrictions for FBS conference championship games. Prior to this change, FBS conferences with 12 or more teams had to split into divisions to play a championship game. Now, conferences can decide how to determine their championship game participants.

Following that announcement, the PAC-12 announced that it would no longer split the conference into divisions. In 2022 and beyond, the Pac-12 championship game will feature the two teams with the best conference winning percentages. The ACC is also considering getting rid of divisions.

To split into divisions or not will be one of the most important items on the agenda this week. There are pros and cons to both options.

2. How many conference games per season?

The Big 12 currently plays nine conference games per season. The new Big 12 could stick to nine conference games, or it could reduce its conference schedule to eight games per season.

While this question has not been officially answered, it appears that BYU is planning for a future with nine conference games. The Cougars cancelled all but three 2023 non-conference games before Tennessee bought out one of the remaining non-conference games.

This question needs to be answered in conjunction with the first question.

3. Who will be the new boss?

In April, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced that he will be stepping away from his role as Commissioner later this year. Bowlsby was appointed Commissioner of the Big 12 back in 2012.

This week, the athletic directors can discuss candidates to replace Bowlsby for the first time in person.

4. When will Texas and Oklahoma leave?

The divorce between the Big 12 and its two biggest brands was an ugly one. Texas and Oklahoma schemed and exit plan to join the SEC in 2025. In the meantime, the divorced parties are forced to get along unless Texas and Oklahoma pay the early exit fees.

From the beginning, most people expect the Longhorns and the Sooners to find a way out of the Big 12 before 2025. As time passes, however, the conference has to begin planning for a two-year stretch with 14 teams.

This question won't be answered this week, but it will be the elephant in the room as the conference plans for its future.

5. Will the conference expand beyond 12?

Months ago, Dennis Dodd of reported that Boise State and Memphis could be Big 12 targets if the conference decides to expand beyond 12 members. Most notably, Dodd reported that "there is a feeling within the Big 12 some Pac-12 schools might be interested in joining." That is, of course, "if the Pac-12 media rights revenue approximates that of the Big 12 at that time."