Five-Star BYU QB Commit Ryder Lyons Dominates in Season Debut
On Saturday evening, five-star quarterback and BYU commit Ryder Lyons kicked off his senior season with a bang. Lyons led Folsom High School to a dominant win over Grant Union High School in a game that was televised on ESPN.
Lyons finished with 408 passing yards on x/x and 4 passing touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Lyons' production was even more impressive in context. Due to a long, time-consuming drive to start the game from Granger followed by a punt return for a touchdown, Lyons didn't actually take the field until late in the first quarter.
Lyons' last snap of the game was at the very start of the fourth quarter as the game was out of hand. In other words, Lyons produced over 400 yards of offense in just over two quarters of play.
Lyons was efficient, accurate, elusive, and explosive. He showed why he is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class. In fact, he made the case that he might be the very best in his class.
On the first drive of the game, Lyons led a quick drive down the field. He capped it off with a touchdown run from nine yards out.
On the next drive, Lyons threw a laser to Rob Larson for a 67-yard touchdown.
After a series of events, Folsom was forced to attempt a 23-yard two-point attempt. Lyons converted the attempt with a perfect back-shoulder throw in the endzone.
In the third quarter, Lyons converted a 4th & Goal for his second passing touchdown of the game. Lyons stayed patient in a clean pocket and delivered a good ball to a wide open receiver.
On the next drive, Lyons showed off his most rare trait: his ability to make chunk plays off script. Lyons escaped pressure, scrambled to avoid a pair of rushers, and found a receiver downfield for the third-down conversion.
Lyons capped off that same drive with his third passing touchdown of the evening.
Lyons' fourth and final passing touchdown was a 20-yard touchdown to Rob Larson.
Lyons has the potential to be an absolute star at BYU. Lyons and Folsom High School will continue their 2025 season next Saturday at Serra High School.