BYU Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Signing With the Program in 2026

Follow along as BYU builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

This section will be updated as players sign with BYU.

Brock Harris - TE Adam Bywater - LB Antonio Johnson - DB Jax Tanner - OL Parker Ord - TE Ty Goettsche - TE Kaue Akana - ATH Bott Mulitalo - OL Graham Livingston - WR Braxton Lindsey - DE Nehemiah Kolone - DE Justice Brathwaite - CB

BYU Commits That Haven't Signed Yet

These are the BYU commits that haven't officially signed yet. This list will shrink as the day goes on.

Ryder Lyons - QB Lopeti Moala - DL Terrance Saryon - WR Legend Glasker - WR Matthew Mason - S Sefanaia Alatini - S Devaugh Eka - RB

Ryder Lyons

Ryder Lyons, Quarterback – (Folsom High School, California)



Height/Weight: 6'2.5", 220 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), ★★★★ (Rivals), ★★★★ (ESPN)

Notable Offers: Oregon, USC, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, etc.

Scouting Report: Dual-threat quarterback that can make all the throws. One of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class. He can also make defenses pay with his legs. His superpower is his ability to create when a play breaks down. Has the talent to contribute right away.

Enrollment status: Will enroll in 2027 after his mission

Bott Mulitalo

Bott Mulitalo, Offensive Line – (Lone Peak High School, Utah)



Height/Weight: 6'5", 290 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), ★★★★ (Rivals), ★★★★ (ESPN)

Notable Offers: Oregon, Texas A&M, Auburn, Utah, Washington, USC, etc.

Scouting Report: A former defensive tackle that switched over to play offensive line. Big, physical, and very athletic for his size and age. Still raw as a new offensive lineman, but he has multi-year starter potential.

Enrollment status: Not confirmed - although we expect him to enroll right away.

Brock Harris

Brock Harris, Tight End – (Pine View High School, Utah)



Height/Weight: 6'6", 240 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), ★★★★ (Rivals), ★★★★ (ESPN)

Notable Offers: Oregon, Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Georgia, Florida, etc.

Scouting Report: A top prospect in the state and a top 10 tight end nationally. Brock Harris would contribute for BYU in 2026 if he enrolled right away. He has ideal size and some of the best pass-catching skills that BYU has seen from a tight end in a long time. He will be a multi-year starter at BYU.

Enrollment status: Will enroll after his mission.

Adam Bywater

Adam Bywater, Linebacker – (Olympus High School, Utah)



Height/Weight: 6'3", 210 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: Utah, ASU, Boise State, , etc.

Scouting Report: The younger brother of former BYU star linebacker Ben Bywater. Adam Bywater has a higher ceiling than his older brother and was recently elevated to four-star status by 247Sports. Bywater could be an early contributer and multi-year starter down the road.

Enrollment status: Not confirmed - we would expect him to enroll after a mission at this point.

Ty Goettsche

Ty Goettsche, Tight End – (Cherry Creek High School, Colorado)



Height/Weight: 6'6", 225 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida, TCU etc.

Scouting Report: Ty Goettsche went from a lesser-known recruit to a national prospect over the last 12 months. Goettsche has picked up offers from all over the country thanks to his size, athleticism, and blocking ability. Goettsche will bring the ability to be an every-down tight end to the BYU offense.

Enrollment status: Not confirmed

Lopeti Moala

Lopeti Moala, Defensive Line – (Orem High School, Utah)



Height/Weight: 6'4", 250 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: Utah, UCLA, Arizona, Stanford, USC, etc.

Scouting Report: One of the most productive defensive players in the state of Utah last year. Lopeti Moala dominated for the Orem defensive line this year, helping his team to a state championship. Moala is just starting to show how high his ceiling can be. He is a future difference maker for the BYU defensive line. He already has the size to play at defensive end. He could grow into a defensive tackle potentially down the road.

Enrollment status: Not confirmed - although we expect him to enroll right away.

Jax Tanner

Jax Tanner, Offensive Line – (Rocky Mountain High School, Idaho)



Height/Weight: 6'5", 290 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: Oregon, Texas A&M, Auburn, Utah, Washington, USC, etc.

Scouting Report: One of the best players in the state of Idaho. Jax Tanner projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. He has some of the most physical tape you will see from a high school offensive lineman. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Idaho as a junior.

Enrollment status: Not confirmed - expected to enroll after a mission.

Terrance Saryon

Terrance Saryon, Wide Receiver – (Evergreen High School, Washington)



Height/Weight: 5'10", 160 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: Washington, Oregon, Cal, Illinois, etc.

Scouting Report: A smaller wide receiver with good ability in the open field. Saryon flipped from in-state Washington to BYU in the Summer.

Enrollment status: Will enroll right away.

Braxton Lindsey

Braxton Lindsey, Defensive End – (Rogers High School, Arkansas)



Height/Weight: 6'2", 230 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), ★★★★ (ESPN)

Notable Offers: Oklahoma, Baylor, Cincinnati, Miami, Michigan State, etc.

Scouting Report: Braxton Lindsey played on both sides of the ball in high school. We expected him to play linebacker at BYU, but he was listed at 230 pounds and a defensive end. The four-star recruit will bring great athleticism to the BYU defense.

Enrollment status: Not confirmed - we expect him to enroll right away.

Kaue Akana

Kaue Akana, Safety/Wide Receiver/Linebacker – (Orem High School, Utah)



Height/Weight: 6'2.5", 200 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: Utah, Oregon, USC, Alabama, UCLA, etc.

Scouting Report: Perhaps the most versatile player in the state of Utah. Kaue Akana, the cousin of breakout star Tausili Akana, could play on either side of the football for BYU. He is listed as a wide receiver by recruiting services, although we expect him to start out on the defensive side.

Enrollment status: Not confirmed.

Legend Glasker

Legend Glasker, Wide Receiver – (Lehi High School, Utah)



Height/Weight: 6'1", 165 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: Utah, Kansas State, Cal, etc.

Scouting Report: One of the fastest players in BYU's class. Legend Glasker, the cousin of Isaiah Glasker, brings big-play potential to the BYU offense. Once he fills out his 6'1 frame, he could be a multi-year starter for BYU. When he played with consistent quarterback play, he was one of the most productive wide receivers in the state.

Enrollment status: Will enroll right away.

Matthew Mason

Matthew Mason, Safety – (Faith Lutheran High School, Nevada)



Height/Weight: 6'3", 190 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: ASU, UNLV, San Diego State, etc.

Scouting Report: A hard-hitting safety that fits the mold of the safeties that Jay Hill has recruited to BYU. Could be a depth piece to start his career and turn into a starter down the road.

Enrollment status: Will enroll right away.

Graham Livingston

Graham Livingston, Wide Receiver – (Ridgeline High School, Utah)



Height/Weight: 5'11", 185 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: Utah, Cal, Utah State

Scouting Report: Livingston ended his career with the second most receiving yards in Utah high school football history. Livingston, who also stars as a sprinter, is similar to current BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston.

Enrollment status: Will enroll after his mission in Spain.

Parker Ord

Parker Ord, Tight End – (Frisco High School, Texas)



Height/Weight: 6'4", 210 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: Utah, Oklahoma State, Arizona, etc.

Scouting Report: A pass-catching tight end

Enrollment status: Unconfirmed.

Sefanaia Alatini

Sefanaia Alatini, Safety – (St. Francis High School, California)



Height/Weight: 6'2", 185 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: Arizona, Boise State, UNLV, etc.

Scouting Report: A versatile athlete that could play a few different positions. Alatini is projected to play safety at this point.

Enrollment status: Unconfirmed.

Antonio Johnson

Antonio Johnson, Cornerback – (Arlington Heights High School, Texas)



Height/Weight: 6'3.5", 180 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: Texas State, Miami (Ohio), etc.

Scouting Report: A long, developmental prospect at defensive back. BYU will look to develop Johnson like they have with other under-recruited cornerbacks.

Enrollment status: Will enroll right away.

Nehemiah Kolone

Nehemiah Kolone, Defensive End – (Silltwater High School, Oklahoma)



Height/Weight: 6'4", 255 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Baylor, etc.

Scouting Report: Strong defensive end that has the potential to slide inside if he adds more weight. Picked the Cougars over a host of Big 12 suitors.

Enrollment status: Not confirmed - we expect him to enroll right away.

Historical Context & Class Ranking

BYU's 2026 class ranks 20th nationally. If that holds, that would be the best recruiting class for BYU since recruiting rankings became part of college football in the early 2000's.

That is second only to Texas Tech whose recruiting class ranks 19th nationally.

Those are the only two Big 12 programs inside the top 30. WVU ranks third in the Big 12 and 31st nationally.

Below are the Big 12 recruiting rankings as of Wednesday morning. These are subject to change slightly throughout the day.