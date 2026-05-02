Former BYU Signee Motekiai Mo'unga Enrolls at Snow College

A former BYU signee has enrolled at Snow College. After returning home from his mission in September of 2025, BYU defensive line signee Motekiai Mo'unga enrolled at Snow College. Mo'unga recently posted his highlights from Snow College's spring game. He registered a pair of sacks in the spring game.

Mo'unga signed with BYU on the same day as now star running back LJ Martin, which highlights the unique dynamic that missions introduce in BYU's roster construction. Mo'unga signed with the Cougars over competing offers from UNLV, SUU, Hawaii ,and Utah State.

Mo'unga was one of the first defensive prospects to commit to BYU under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Mo'unga, listed at 6'3 and 250 pounds, was scheduled to play along the interior of BYU's defensive line. While Mo'unga wouldn't have been expected to contribute in 2026, he could have factored in starting in 2027 when BYU is scheduled to lose three seniors.

BYU 2026 Defensive Tackle Outlook

Without Mo'unga in the picture, BYU's defensive tackle room in 2026 is headlined by three redshirt seniors in Keanu Tanuvasa, Justin Kirkland, and Anisi Purcell. The Cougars also moved veteran defensive end Viliami Po'uha to defensive tackle during Spring Camp.

Behind those four, BYU is inexperienced. Nehemiah Kolone, David Tangilanu, Kelepi Latu-Finau, Ulavai Fetuli, and Maverick McManus are freshmen defenensive tackles on BYU's roster. Ideally, one or two of those freshmen will emerge as potential starters for BYU's defense in 2027. If not, BYU might need to use the transfer portal to find defensive tackles after the 2026 season.

Here are the nine defensive tackles on BYU's 2026 roster.

41 Nehemiah Kolone - Freshman

45 Viliami Po'uha - Junior

50 Maverick McManus - Redshirt Freshman

57 Keanu Tanuvasa - Redshirt Senior

58 David Tangilanu - Freshman

93 Kelepi Latu-Finau - Redshirt Freshman

94 Anisi Purcell - Redshirt Senior

96 Justin Kirkland - Redshirt Senior

99 Ulavai Fetuli - Redshirt Freshman

BYU should expect high-end production from its three seniors. Keanu Tanuvasa and Justin Kirkland were supposed to be BYU's starting defensive tackles in 2025. Instead, Kirkland suffered an injury before Fall Camp that kept him out for most of the season. Going into 2026, Kirkland's 2025 injury might be a blessing in disguise for the 2026 BYU football team. Tanuvasa and Kirkland will be one of the better defensive tackle duos that BYU has had in recent history. Anisi Purcell, who was playing defensive tackle for the first time in 2025, should take a step forward in his second year at the position.