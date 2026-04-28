10 BYU Football Players on the 2027 NFL Radar

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror. Two BYU players heard their names called in the later rounds of the draft: linebacker Jack Kelly and tight end Carsen Ryan. Over the last two years, BYU has been college football's greatest outlier in terms of on-field success compared to NFL draft picks. BYU is one of nine teams with a win percentage above 79% over the last two seasons. Of those teams, BYU is the only team with less than 10 draft picks over the last two years. BYU's total draft picks over that time? Two.

One reason why BYU has had so few players drafted is that most of their best players return in 2026. Therefore, multiple BYU players could be drafted in the 2027 NFL Draft. Here are 10 BYU plays on the NFL radar that could hear their names called with a productive 2026 season.

1. LJ Martin - RB

LJ Martin has a chance to become BYU's all-time leading rusher in 2026. He also has a chance to be the first player to lead BYU in rushing in four consecutive seasons. Martin was one of the top running backs in the country in 2025, and he will go into the 2026 season as a top five running back nationally.

Martin would have been drafted had he declared for the 2026 draft. Instead, he will try to improve his stock for the 2027 draft and make BYU history while he does.

2. Faletau Satuala - S

Faletau Satuala was the top prospect in the state of Utah when he signed with BYU in 2024. He has lived up to his recruiting ranking in two years at BYU. Satuala was a breakout star in 2025 and he goes into 2026 as one of the key pillars of the defense. Satuala has day one or day two potential if he takes another step forward in 2026.

3. Cade Uluave - LB

Cade Uluave was an all-conference selection in the ACC last season. He comes to BYU with a chance to cement himself as an NFL prospect in 2026. Uluave was, according to Kelly Poppinga, one of the fastest players during Spring Camp. BYU lost a stud at linebacker in Jack Kelly, but Uluave is capable filling the void and then some. BYU center Bruce Mitchell told BYU On SI that Uluave is the fastest mike linebacker he's ever had to block.

4. Isaiah Glasker - LB

Isaiah Glasker is an NFL-caliber linebacker when he's healthy. When Glasker was healthy for the 2024 season, he was one of the best linebackers in the Big 12. He dealt with an injury in 2025 that limited his production slightly. If he can stay healthy in 2026, he will climb up draft boards.

5. Evan Johnson - CB

Evan Johnson has the speed to play cornerback in the NFL. Johnson led BYU with five interceptions in 2025. Johnson has improved every year he's been at BYU. If he takes another step forward in 2026, he could hear his name called in the late rounds of the 2027 draft.

6. Bruce Mitchell - OL

BYU center Bruce Mitchell was a first team all-conference selection in 2025. He will be one of the leaders of the offense in 2026 with a chance to be a draft pick in 2027. Mitchell is one of the best stories on the roster. He signed with BYU as a two-star recruit before his mission. After his mission, he was on the roster as a walk-on.

He made the position change to center in 2024 and replaced Connor Pay when Pay was dealing with injuries. Now, Mitchell is one of the best returning centers in college football.

7. Walker Lyons - TE

USC transfer tight end Walker Lyons will play a huge role in BYU's offense in 2026. According to Aaron Roderick, Lyons is already one of the best players on the team. Lyons has the physical tools to be an NFL tight end. If his production mirrors the production of Carsen Ryan's production last season, he could forego his remaining eligibility and become a draft pick.

8. Keanu Tanuvasa - DT

Keanu Tanuvasa was viewed as a potential draft pick going into last season. Tanuvasa weighed his options after last season before opting to return for his final year of eligibility. His age will hurt his chances to be drafted, so he will have to be very productive in 2026 to hear his name called in 2027.

9. Andrew Gentry - OL

Andrew Gentry was one of the top tackle prospects in his class coming out of high school. After winning a national championship at Michigan and starting a few games for the Wolverines a year later, Gentry transferred to BYU and became the starting right tackle.

Gentry was coming off a severe injury in 2025. Now, he is healthy and was a full participant in Spring Camp. With a full healthy offseason, Gentry could take a big step forward and become a late-round selection.

10. Raider Damuni - S

Raider Damuni was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. Damuni has shared snaps with Tanner Wall and Faletau Satuala over the last two years. Damuni will be on the field more than he ever has in 2026. With that opportunity, and another year of development, Damuni could emerge as an NFL prospect.