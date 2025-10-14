Four Teams Emerging at the Top of the Latest Big 12 Power Rankings
The seventh week of the college football season is in the books. Now that we're approximately one third of the way through Big 12 play, tiers are starting to emerge among Big 12 teams. Heading into the back half of the 2025 season, four teams have started to separate themselves from the rest.
In this article, we'll unveil the BYU On SI Big 12 power rankings after week seven.
1. Texas Tech
Texas Tech maintains the top spot in our power rankings after a dominant win over Kansas. The Red Raiders have outclassed every opponent in every facet of the game so far this season. They also have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the conference. The only teams standing between them and the conference championship game are Arizona State and BYU.
The Red Raiders have a clear path to the Big 12 title game at this point, especially if they continue to play the way they have been playing.
2. BYU
BYU continues to find new ways to win games. It hasn't always been pretty, but BYU has now won 17 of its last 19 games. No team in the Big 12 has been more consistent over the last two years than BYU.
If BYU can stay healthy enough on defense (which is officially a concern after the last few weeks) and continue to get better on offense, BYU will be a really tough out.
BYU faces its toughest test of the season thus far against rival Utah. That game could potentially decide who will face Texas Tech in the conference championship game.
3. Utah
Utah bounced back from a tough loss to Texas Tech with two dominant wins. While ASU was without star quarterback Sam Leavitt, the Utes still dominated in every phase.
The Utes are good on defense and they will be a tough out in conference play.
4. Cincinnati
Cincinnati put on an offensive masterclass against Iowa State last week and they handled UCF at home. The Bearcats have a favorable schedule the rest of the way and could be a candidate to steal one of the spots in the conference championship game.
5. Arizona State
ASU without Sam Leavitt is one bottom five teams in the league. If Leavitt is healthy, however, the Sun Devils are capable of winning close, ugly games.
ASU wide receiver Jordyn Tyson might be the best player in the conference.
ASU's conference title hopes are on life support as they take on Texas Tech this weekend. A win in that game would put them firmly back in the mix.
6. Houston
Houston has a solid defense once again and their offense is improving. The Cougars don't look like legitimate Big 12 contenders at this point, but they are capable of finishing in the top half of the standings.
7. Baylor
Baylor blocked a field goal to escape with a win over Kansas State. The Bears are kind of hear by default since they are 2-1 in conference play, but they are at severe risk of dropping any game they play due to their horrific defense.
8. Iowa State
Iowa State got bullied by the Cincinnati offense. before losing to Colorado. Have the Cyclones lost their fast ball now that their two star cornerbacks are out for the season?
The Cyclones have a bye week to regroup before hosting BYU.
9. Kansas
Kansas looks like they did last year: dangerous and capable of disrupting the standings, but not good enough to compete for a Big 12 championship.
10. Arizona
Arizona put up a fight against BYU in a double overtime loss. The Wildcats have the best secondary in the Big 12 and Noah Fifita is really dangerous if he has time to throw. Arizona is capable of taking down some teams at the top of the league.
11. Colorado
Colorado got a nice bounce-back win against a ranked Iowa State team. The Buffaloes have been competitive in every game except the one where they prematurely benched their starting cornerback. They have the potential to be the Kansas of last season and disrupt the standings. They are set to face Arizona State, Arizona, and Utah.
12. Kansas State
No Big 12 team had been more disappointing than Kansas State in 2025. The Wildcats were falling well short of the preseason top 25 expectations.
The Wildcats have started to find some stability on offense and have started to look a lot more competitive.
13. TCU
TCU looked like the best team in the league in a dominant win over North Carolina. Turns out, North Carolina is one of the worst teams in college football. The Horned Frogs dropped a game to ASU after leading 17-0, then they overcame a 14-0 deficit against Colorado. They lost to Kansas State last week and their conference title hopes have nearly been crushed.
14. UCF
UCF put up a bad effort against Cincinnati last weekend. The Knights are in no-man's land in the Big 12 after three years. They are good enough to go .500, but not good enough to do much more than that.
15. West Virginia
West Virginia has been outclassed in conference play thus far. While the Mountaineers covered the spread in a 38-24 loss to BYU, it was a sloppy offensive performance by BYU that gifted WVU a few touchdowns.
Outside of a garbage-time touchdown, WVU did not have a touchdown drive of more than 25 yards against BYU.
The Mountaineers might be in for a long season.
16. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State has been an embarrassment to the league so far this season. The Cowboys were laughed off the field against Oregon, and they lost to Tulsa for the first time since the 1950's.
Oklahoma State legendary head coach Mike Gundy was fired and the Cowboys will be in full rebuild mode for the forseeable future.